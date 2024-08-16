Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsTransport and telecommunications

A biker met his demise due to injuries sustained in an accident, following a loss of control while navigating a bend. The 45-year-old individual was cruising on the L3389 route, heading from the B451 towards Dohrenbach village, in the Werra-Meißner district, Hesse's northern region, as confirmed by authorities. For unknown reasons, the rider veered off the road to the left and crashed. Regrettably, despite emergency medical aid, the casualty passed away on the spot. There were no other road users involved, as mentioned by the police.

