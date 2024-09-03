- Biker Meet Their Fate - Pedal Cyclist Gravely Injured

A biker met an unfortunate end in a crash involving a female cyclist in Pörnbach, located in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm's district. According to the authorities, the cyclist was severely injured in the incident, which took place around late afternoon. The specifics surrounding the accident at the intersection remain undetermined.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was pedaling her e-bike when she was struck from the side by the motorcycle at the intersection. The impact sent her flying onto the pavement, causing her to lose consciousness. Simultaneously, the 65-year-old biker also tumbled and became unresponsive.

The latter was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Ingolstadt, where hishealth condition worsened, eventually leading to his demise. The woman was also transported to a hospital for treatment. An expert will now examine the details leading up to the crash.

The biker's tragic incident occurred in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm's neighboring district, Upper Bavaria. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the biker did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital in Ingolstadt.

