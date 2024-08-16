- Biker Meet Their End Following Crash with Automobile

Biker meets unfortunate end in crash with a darned car. The 56-year-old fellow was cruising on county road 5, stretched between Bruschied and Hennweiler, in Bad Kreuznach district, around midday, as per the cops' details. In a sharp turn, he smashed into an oncoming vehicle and suffered grave injuries. Sadly, the biker breathed his last at the crash site. The road was blocked off for hours, authorities informed.

After the accident, emergency responders diverted traffic onto a nearby circular road to bypass the scene. Despite the closed county road, some curious onlookers still attempted to approach the accident site along the circular road.

Read also: