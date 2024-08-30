- Biker Experiences Collision with Vehicle, Sustains Injuries

A 52-year-old biker had a run-in with a vehicle in Zwickau, resulting in some minor wounds. In the evening of Thursday, an elderly driver, aged 76, was trying to leave a grocery store and enter Reichenbacher Street. Unfortunately, he didn't pay attention to the approaching biker, leading to a collision. As a consequence, the cyclist endured minor injuries.

The biker, who had previously experienced minor injuries in Zwickau, decided to visit his family in The Netherlands for some rest. Upon returning, he decided to continue his biking routine in his hometown.

