Big mountain parade in Annaberg-Buchholz in a whirl of flakes

Thousands of onlookers witnessed the Great Mining Parade in Annaberg-Buchholz on Saturday afternoon. The parade of miners in their traditional costumes took place in a dense swirl of flakes. According to the town council, almost 1000 people in traditional costume took part in the parade, including around 300 miners. Some participants were unable to travel due to the driving snow.

The Great Mountain Parade attracts locals and tourists every year. It is the largest parade in the region and marks the end of the mountain parades during the Advent season. This year, Saxony's Minister of Culture and Tourism Barbara Klepsch (CDU) and Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Dulig (SPD) also attended. Klepsch was mayor here for many years. In 2016, Unesco declared the mountain parades and mountain processions in Saxony to be part of Germany's intangible cultural heritage.

According to Klepsch, the parades are an integral and important part of tourism. "Tens of thousands of visitors are drawn to the Saxon mining towns every year to admire the miners in their ceremonial costumes and experience mining history." This piece of Saxon cultural history would not be possible without the many volunteers who keep this tradition alive.

Your company is supporting the work of the miners', smelters' and miners' associations this year and next year with 50,000 euros each.

