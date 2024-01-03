Bundesliga - Big crowd at Union training: Khedira has to cancel

With around 400 fans at the first public training session of the year and concerns about midfielder Rani Khedira, 1. FC Union Berlin's preparations for their mission to avoid relegation continued. Khedira injured his foot during the session on Wednesday morning and had to pull out of training. There were no details of his injury at first. Attacker Sheraldo Becker was absent due to illness, while defender Robin Knoche returned. Central defender Danilho Doekhi, who had missed a long time last year due to injury, also completed large parts of the team training session. He signed autographs for the many fans afterwards.

Union will not be holding a training camp this winter. On Saturday (3.30 pm), the Berliners will play a test match against third-division side Arminia Bielefeld at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. A week later, the 15th-placed team in the Bundesliga will once again be looking for points against relegation at SC Freiburg (3.30pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: In Mainz and in the catch-up match at FC Bayern Munich (January 24).

Source: www.stern.de