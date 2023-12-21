Custom - Big Christmas carol sing in Rostock's Ostseestadion

The Ostseestadion, home of the second division soccer team Hansa Rostock, will become a big music stage shortly before the festive season. The stadium's operating company and the Volkstheater are once again hosting a Christmas carol concert on Thursday (6.30 pm). The organizers are once again expecting thousands of participants. The tone will be set by members of the Rostock Opera Choir, who have spent days practicing Christmas carols.

Arne Bloch, dramaturge at the Volkstheater and program organizer of the Christmas caroling, announced that very well-known melodies would be played at the beginning of the caroling, making it easy to sing along. The Singakademie Rostock, its children's and youth choir and the shanty choir "Luv un Lee" will also be taking part. Sportswomen and sportsmen from the Hanseatic city are also expected to take part, it was said.

The singing traditionally attracts more than just soccer fans to the stadium. However, the Hansa soccer club has recently made negative headlines on several occasions due to the violent excesses of its fans.

Source: www.stern.de