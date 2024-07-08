Search for escaped animal - Bierer Berg Zoo misses Urson

In Tierpark Bierer Berg, a missing Urson is reported. The North American beaver is believed to have escaped likely the day before, according to a spokesperson from the city Schönebeck upon request. Exactly when the animal went missing cannot be specified. It was last seen in the direction of the community Bordeland.

The city and zoo now hope for tips from citizens, the spokesperson added. "The animal is not dangerous. Perhaps someone has seen it by chance. We would be happy if we could find it again." The police have also been informed about the disappearance of the beaver.

The missing North American beaver, Urson, is believed to be in the vicinity of Bordeland, having possibly escaped from Tierpark Bierer Berg in Schönebeck, which is located in the Salzland district of Saxony-Anhalt. If anyone from the community has spotted an animal resembling Urson, it would be of great assistance to the zoo and city authorities. The animal, being harmless, might have wandered into the larger areas of the region.

