Emergencies - Bielefeld train station searched due to attack threat
Bielefeld Central Station has been cordoned off due to an attack threat. At around 3.20 p.m. on Christmas Day, an unidentifiable caller threatened to endanger people with an unspecified act, a police spokeswoman said. The police were on the scene with a large contingent of strong forces, but had so far found no evidence of a specific threat during searches. Various media outlets had previously reported on the operation.
Source: www.stern.de