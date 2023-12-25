Police operation - Bielefeld train station searched due to attack threat

Bielefeld Central Station has been cordoned off and searched by a large contingent of emergency services due to an attack threat.

At around half past three on the afternoon of Christmas Day, an unidentified caller contacted the Bielefeld control center and threatened to endanger people at the station with an unspecified act in the near future, a police spokeswoman said. According to initial reports, however, the emergency services initially found no evidence of a specific threat. Various media outlets had previously reported on the operation.

Together with the Federal Police, the decision was made immediately after the call to close the station building and the station forecourt, the spokesperson continued. Passengers were soon no longer in the area affected by the threat. The police are on site with a large contingent of strong forces, but are expected to be able to complete the search measures soon. The interrupted train service is expected to resume in the evening.

Source: www.stern.de