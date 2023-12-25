Police operation - Bielefeld train station reopened

Bielefeld Central Station has been reopened following an attack threat. No suspicious objects were found during the search with sniffer dogs, the police announced in the evening. State security is investigating. "We are investigating the criminal offense of "disturbing the public peace by threatening criminal acts"," it said.

Earlier that afternoon, numerous officers had searched Bielefeld Central Station after a telephone threat was received. The station building and the station forecourt were temporarily closed and rail traffic was diverted.

A railroad spokeswoman said at 9 p.m. that regular long-distance services were slowly resuming after the closure of the line had been lifted. Trains on the detour route would, however, complete their journeys, and subsequent delays were to be expected for the time being.

According to the police, an unidentified caller "with a male voice" contacted the Bielefeld control center at around 3.30 p.m. on Christmas Day and threatened to endanger people at the station "within the next ten minutes" with an unspecified act.

Together with the Federal Police, the decision was made immediately after the call to close the station building and the station forecourt, explained a police spokeswoman. Passengers were soon no longer in the area affected by the threat. The police were on site with a large contingent.

Long-distance traffic between Hanover and Hamm via Osnabrück was diverted due to the search. Trains temporarily did not stop in Herford, Gütersloh and Bielefeld.

