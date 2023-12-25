Trains are diverted - Bielefeld train station evacuated due to attack threat

Bielefeld Central Station has been cordoned off and searched by a large contingent of emergency services due to an attack threat. At around half past three on the afternoon of Christmas Day, an unidentified caller "with a male voice" contacted the Bielefeld control center and threatened to endanger people at the station "within the next ten minutes" with an unspecified act, the police said. According to initial reports, however, the emergency services initially found no evidence of a specific threat. Various media outlets had previously reported on the operation.

Together with the Federal Police, the decision was made immediately after the call to close the station building and the station forecourt, a police spokeswoman added. Passengers were soon no longer in the area affected by the threat. The police were on site with a large contingent of strong forces and also with sniffer dogs, but were expected to be able to complete the search measures soon. The interrupted train service is expected to resume in the evening.

A railroad spokeswoman explained that as of 6.30 p.m., long-distance services between Hanover and Hamm were still being diverted via Osnabrück due to the search. Trains did not stop in Herford, Gütersloh and Bielefeld for the time being. Passengers should expect a delay of at least one hour on their journey.

Source: www.stern.de