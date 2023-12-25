Skip to content
Bielefeld main station cordoned off due to large-scale operation

Bielefeld Central Station was cordoned off on Monday afternoon due to a major police operation. A police spokeswoman said that the police were on site with a large contingent of strong forces, but initially did not comment on the background. Various media outlets had previously reported on the...

Police officers stand in front of Bielefeld Central Station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emergencies - Bielefeld main station cordoned off due to large-scale operation

Bielefeld Central Station was cordoned off on Monday afternoon due to a major police operation. A police spokeswoman said that the police were on site with a large contingent of strong forces, but initially did not comment on the background. Various media outlets had previously reported on the operation. According to the spokesperson, rail traffic around the station was initially severely restricted.

Source: www.stern.de

