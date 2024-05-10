Biden's Caution on Rafah Signals Shift in US-Israeli Ties, Marking Delayed yet Predictable Split from Netanyahu

Biden's warning in a CNN interview that he'd stop supplying some weapons to Israel if it attacks Gaza's city of Rafah is the most direct US attempt to control its ally during a national security crisis since the Reagan era. This is also the first significant condition of American military aid since the conflict began.

Biden's statement about his ultimate limit pushes his battle with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to new heights, causing shockwaves to ripple through American and Israeli politics and around the world.

The US fears a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah will cause a significant increase in civilian casualties, which are already at an alarming 34,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. A senior UN official said the city is "hanging on the edge of a precipice." Hospitals are struggling as Palestinians die in Israeli attacks on the suburbs, and tens of thousands of people have already fled.

Public outrage over the civilian casualties in Gaza has put intense pressure on Biden, threatening to split his Democratic base during his re-election campaign against Trump. Republicans are already accusing Biden of appealing to terrorists after his comments.

Netanyahu's government says it must finish its attack on Hamas, which hides in civilian areas like Rafah, where key leaders are hiding in tunnels. For Netanyahu, eliminating the group responsible for the October 7 attacks could be a matter of political survival.

Now, major questions remain:

• Will Biden's intervention affect Israel's decision-making as it executes its air and ground operations in Rafah, possibly the precursor to a full-scale offensive?

• Can Israel continue a solo operation when even the US has distanced itself?

• How will Biden's intervention impact long-term relations between the Jewish state's right-wing government and the US?

• How could a full-scale offensive in Rafah further impede faltering attempts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas? Would it damage US hopes of a regional arrangement between Israel and Arab countries? And could an operation that kills many civilians stir up new fears of a regional conflict?

• In the US, will Biden's belated attempt to apply pressure on Netanyahu over his disregard for US concerns help ease his vulnerable political position in his own party amid Republican claims that he's abandoning Israel?

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York, told CNN's Becky Anderson that the public rift between Biden and Netanyahu over Rafah is one of the most difficult moments in US-Israel relations.

Pinkas said this could be a turning point — "could the relationship survive this? Yes. Could it do so while Netanyahu is in power? No."

Initially, Biden's warning may seem like a case of political whiplash, but it's important to consider both statements together. The phrase "even when we disagree" indicates the delicate balance Biden is trying to achieve: alleviate intense domestic and international pressure on his commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians, prevent a wider conflict, while still honouring his long-standing commitment to Israel's security.

However, these goals may prove impossible to reconcile given the volatile nature of the crisis and its impact on both leaders' political survival.

Biden's separation from Netanyahu is inevitable, even if it's occurring later than anticipated, as the US and Israeli leaders' interests are increasingly at odds. The President's credibility and authority depend upon standing by his warnings following Netanyahu's disregard for US requests to tone down the Gaza war.

This move also signals Biden's judgment that US national interests hinge on not being perceived as contributing to deepening a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and putting the US at odds with key allies in Europe and the Middle East and damaging its claim to global leadership.

The president also faces significant domestic hurdles. While the Israel-Gaza war is not the top concern for most Americans, the tight race between Biden and Trump may hinge on the few thousand votes in crucial swing states among tens of millions cast nationwide. And voter groups most concerned about the civilian toll and the plight of Palestinians — young, progressive and Arab American voters in Michigan — could be decisive in the election.

The people who are most at risk of turning away from Biden right now are the ones he doesn't want to lose. The president has faced backlash at his campaign events, where "Genocide Joe" is a common moniker due to the frequent protests. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses are fueling Trump's claims of left-wing extremism and out-of-control chaos that Biden can't handle.

Any large-scale protests at the Democratic convention in Chicago in August would evoke painful memories for Biden, even if the unrest and anti-Vietnam war fury around the same event in the same place in 1968, which helped pave the way for a Republican president, aren't an exact historical parallel.

Israel's next move

Israel's war cabinet was supposed to convene on Thursday to discuss Biden's decision. Members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition have the chance to express their displeasure. Although Israel might have enough weapons and ammunition to invade Rafah, its ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, stated that the US move could hinder its efforts.

Israel must consider if an invasion of Rafah without US backing would aggravate the global sympathy it received after the October 7 terrorist attacks. Such a move could jeopardize any currently slim prospects for a ceasefire with Hamas and the return of remaining Israeli hostages and its wider geopolitical aspirations. However, Netanyahu has always viewed the Hamas attacks as an attempt to eradicate Israel from existence, even if the rest of the world doesn't share his perspective.

Israel has yet to provide any sign that it will alter its plans. For instance, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned: "I address the enemies of Israel and Israel's allies, and I say - the state of Israel cannot be suppressed, neither the IDF, nor the defense establishment."

But if a large-scale invasion of Rafah results in the humanitarian crisis that the United States fears, Israel will have to bear the brunt of the criticism after dismissing US concerns and openly criticizing Biden.

A GOP backlash reflects Netanyahu's politicking

The instant and furious response from Republicans to Biden's comments to CNN highlight Netanyahu's years of political maneuvering in Washington and his alignment with Republican allies in the Likud Party.

House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Biden on CNBC of defying Congress by threatening to halt weapons shipments and of "trying to dictate... and micro-manage the war, the defense effort in Israel, as a condition of supplying the weapons that we all know they desperately need." Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, claimed in a Truth Social post that Biden "is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them."

The allegation that Biden is endangering Israeli security is hard to defend, given his half-century support for Israel and his tolerance of Netanyahu's repeated attempts to undermine him - and previous Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in Washington.

Just last month, Biden authorized a massive US and allied air operation to protect Israel from a barrage of drones and missiles sent by Iran in response to its assassination of senior Iranian military intelligence officers in a diplomatic compound in Damascus. And Biden recently signed a multi-billion-dollar weapons and ammunition deal for Israel, which he had requested from Congress.

Some analysts are drawing parallels between Republican President Ronald Reagan's withholding of weapons shipments to Israel to protest its conduct in Lebanon in the early 1980s. However, this standoff took place at a time when US-Israeli relations were less contentious in Israel or the US, with fewer political repercussions for the former president.

Among progressive Democrats, the initial reaction to Biden's move was positive but not overly enthusiastic. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leader of the progressive movement, said that threatening to withhold arms was "an important step in the right direction by President Biden to halt the shipment of bombs to Israel."

However, the political consequences of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict may be so profound that it could be too late to reverse them. For many voters, the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza is a morally charged issue that won't disappear under Biden's late pressure on Netanyahu.

This crisis is one of the most complicated international political dilemmas to face any president during an election year in decades. And it leaves Biden with a set of unappealing choices from which it will be nearly impossible for him to emerge unscathed.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com