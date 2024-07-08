Biden writes to Democrats: "I am the best candidate"

Since Biden's weak performance in the TV debate against Trump, there have been rumors among US Democrats about his presidential candidacy. Now, President Joe Biden has written a letter to his party colleagues, dismissing all withdrawal demands. He is convinced that he is the best candidate to defeat Trump, he assured in the two-page letter, which was made public today.

US President Joe Biden has rejected a withdrawal from the presidential race in a letter to Democratic congressmembers. He wants them to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, he is firmly committed to staying in this race and seeing it through to the end to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Doubts have arisen among Democrats about Biden's ability to be the party's candidate after his poor showing in the first TV debate against former President Trump. Biden has been trying to counter the criticism of his candidacy with a series of public appearances for several days, but the criticism has not abated. A handful of Democratic Party members have openly called on him to withdraw from the race. Several parliamentarians are worried about their own future. They fear that Biden could become a burden to them if both the presidential and congressional elections are held in November.

"I am not blind to you"

In the past few days, he has had lengthy conversations with party leaders, elected officials, and voters, Biden wrote further. "I have heard the concerns of the people - their sincere fears and concerns about what is at stake in this election. I am not blind to you." However, he would not withdraw if he was not absolutely convinced that he was the best candidate to win against Trump.

In the Democratic primaries, millions of women and men cast their votes, Biden added. This should be acknowledged: "Let's just say the process means nothing? That voters have no say? I refuse to do that."

Furthermore, Biden wrote, the question of how it should proceed has been discussed for "more than a week." "And it's time for it to stop." The Democratic convention, where the presidential candidate will be nominated, takes place in 42 days, and the US presidential election is 119 days away. If the Democrats lack determination and clarity, it would be an advantage for Trump, Biden warned.

The letter was sent to Democratic congressmembers by Biden's campaign team, who are returning to work in Washington today after a break for Independence Day on July 4.

In light of the rumors about his presidential candidacy within the Democratic party following his debate performance, President Joe Biden has dismissed all withdrawal demands, expressing his confidence in securing victory against Donald Trump in the US presidential election 2024. Democrats facing uncertainty about their future in the event of weak results in both the presidential and congressional elections have been addressed by Biden, who insists on staying in the race.

