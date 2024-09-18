Biden, the current U.S. President, is contemplating a trip to Berlin.

Although President Joe Biden has previously stepped foot in Germany as the US leader, it wasn't for a one-on-one meeting. Reports suggest that before his time in office comes to an end, the 81-year-old intends to rectify this situation.

As per unnamed sources, Biden is planning to pay a two-day visit to Germany in mid-October. This information was also echoed in a piece published by "The Hill" newspaper, which stated that Biden might also travel to Berlin before proceeding to Africa. If these plans materialize, it will mark Biden's first official visit to the German capital as President.

However, no official confirmation has been issued yet. The White House chose to remain silent when questioned about the matter. Neither the German government spokesperson nor the Federal President's Office, in charge of organizing state visits, offered any comment. Similarly, the US embassy in Berlin kept quiet, directing enquiries back to the White House.

Although Biden attended the G7 summit in Elmau in 2022 and made a pitstop for refueling at the Ramstein military base on another occasion, he has not embarked on a working or state visit to Germany during his tenure as President.

Biden announced his retirement from the presidential race under significant pressure from his own party in July, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge. The details about his visit to Africa are yet to be revealed. Despite his long-standing promise to visit the African continent, Biden has had to postpone the trip multiple times. However, he recentlyhinted at his plans to visit Angola without providing further details.

The planned visit to Germany by President Biden in mid-October, as reported, would mark his first official trip to the German capital as President. Furthermore, if his plans to visit Berlin and then Africa come to fruition, Germany will be one of the countries he visits during his presidency.

