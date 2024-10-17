Biden, the American president, is expected to touch down in Berlin during the evening hours.

President Joe Biden of the USA has commenced his journey to Germany. The Air Force One took off from Washington D.C. around evening time on Thursday and is forecasted to touch down in Berlin late in the night. On Friday, Biden is scheduled to welcome by the Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at Schloss Bellevue. This is where Biden will receive the highest German decoration, the Special Class Grand Cross of the Order of Merit. Following this, Biden will be a guest of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) before his departure in the late afternoon.

As reported, a gathering, colloquially known as the Quad format, involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is slated to take place. The primary focus of Biden's discussions in Berlin appears to be reinforcing Ukraine's defensive war against Russia. Additionally, the intensifying Middle East crisis is predicted to be a topic of conversation.**

Initially, Biden had planned a multi-day state visit to Germany last week, comprising a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group at the US airbase in Ramstein, Rheinland-Palatinate. However, due to the arrival of Hurricane "Milton", the incumbent President delayed and trimmed down his goodbye trip.**

