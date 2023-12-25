Skip to content
Biden takes part in US air traffic control Santa Claus campaign

From Australia to South America: US air traffic control has received prominent support for Santa's 68-year-long heavenly gift tour. On Christmas Eve, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill "joined children and families across the country in Santa tracking calls" from the North American Air...

Norad has been chasing Santa Claus since 1955.aussiedlerbote.de
Norad has been following Santa Claus on his way around the world since 1955. Back then, a wrong telephone number was accidentally given in a newspaper advertisement for a call campaign for children: The little ones' calls ended up with the US Air Defense instead of Santa Claus. In order not to disappoint the children, the commander at the time instructed his staff to track Santa on the radar screens and keep the children up to date.

Curious children can now find out the current location of his reindeer sleigh via an interactive website and a telephone hotline. A photo posted by Norad on the online network Facebook showed numerous people on phones, some in uniform and others wearing red Santa hats.

This year, however, the tracker failed for a short time, leaving children in the Pacific region in the dark about the exact location of Santa's sleigh for about an hour. Fortunately for the children, however, the glitch was quickly rectified.

According to Norad, Santa started his journey with an unusual first stop: the International Space Station (ISS). Santa's sleigh was later also spotted crossing Israel and the southern Gaza Strip. After stops in Africa and Antarctica, Santa finally flew over South America towards the USA - where he distributed around 100,000 presents per second.

Source: www.stern.de

