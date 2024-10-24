Biden remarks on the substantial loans: "Despots are accountable for the ensuing harm"

The $50 billion loan secured for Ukraine, sourced from confiscated Russian assets, sends a clear message to Russia, as per US President Joe Biden. He asserts that tyrannies will be held accountable for the damage they inflict. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concurs, affirming that this will progressively make Russia bear the expenses of its unlawful conflict, instead of the American and European taxpayers. The G7 nations and the EU are collaborating in providing this loan.

20:53 Selenskyj Reveals Trump-Inspired T-shirtUkrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj surprised his audience during his evening address by donning a T-shirt carrying the phrase "make russia small again." This phrase is a derivative of former US President Donald Trump's renowned campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." There was no explicit reference made in the address to the T-shirt or its significance. However, Selenskyj expressed his gratitude towards the USA and the entire G7 collective for the $50 billion loan for Ukraine. Notably, the US is contributing $20 billion to this loan, with interests paid from frozen Russian assets. Selenskyj had a meeting with Trump last month during his US visit, where the Republican presidential candidate claimed to have a "great relationship" with both Selenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

20:21 Ukraine Extends Olive Branch to North Korean SoldiersThe Ukrainian plea for Russian and Belarusian soldiers to surrender has now been extended to North Korean soldiers as well. The message reads, "surrender! Ukraine will accommodate you, feed you, and keep you warm!" Thousands of Russian soldiers have already made the wise decision to surrender under comfortable conditions. Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps are prepared to embrace soldiers of various nationalities, religions, and ideological beliefs. The message further urges North Korean soldiers, who have been deployed to support Putin's regime, to refrain from pointless violence in a foreign land.

19:50 Legal Expert Explains North Korea's Role in the ConflictFor North Korea to be considered a war participant through the deployment of its soldiers on the Russian side, two prerequisites must be met, according to international law expert Claus Kress. The soldiers must act under North Korean command, and they must immediately engage in hostilities against Ukraine, such as opening fire. Even if North Koreans assist Russian soldiers prior to deployment, by giving them ammunition, they would be engaged in combat operations legally as soon as they are deployed, regardless of the location.

19:14 Xi Proposes Three Principles for DialogueAt the BRICS countries meeting in Kazan, both China and India expressed support for dialogue to end the conflict in Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed three principles to "rapidly calm the situation in Ukraine": no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of conflicts, and no provocations from either side. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his backing for peace and stability to be restored quickly. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received these peace proposals positively. The European Union urged leaders to utilize the summit to persuade Putin to cease hostilities.

18:45 Belarusunveils Joint Military Exercises with RussiaAccording to Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, Russia and Belarus are strengthening their military cooperation to safeguard their sovereignty. Officers from both nations are planning for future joint exercises scheduled for next year. Belarus had previously served as a launching ground for Russian forces, marking the beginning of their large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Belarus also has troops positioned at its shared border with Ukraine.

18:27 Xi Wants BRICS Alliance to Act as Security GuardChinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, speaking at the BRICS countries summit, called for immediacy in de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine. The alliance, consisting of countries such as Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, should function as the "guardian of common security," Xi emphasized in Kazan, Russia. He urged swift de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing that the battlefield should not expand. China has been accused of supplying Russia's arms industry with vital goods without openly criticizing Russia's actions.

18:07 Dobrindt Draps "Benefits Below Citizen's Income" for Ukrainian RefugeesCSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt advocated for the elimination of citizen's income for Ukrainian refugees and establishing a new, lesser benefit system instead. He also emphasized that refugees who refused reasonable employment should anticipate significant benefit cuts. Dobrindt supports Finance Minister Christian Lindner's proposal, which suggests that Ukrainian refugees should no longer receive citizen's income, instead being granted a distinct legal status.

17:41 Guterres' Visit to Kazan Sparks Controversy Among Baltic NationsEstonia and Lithuania express their disapproval of UN Secretary-General António Guterres attending the BRICS summit hosted by Russia in Kazan. Guterres' participation in the event provides a significant propaganda victory for "Putin's regime," claims Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. He states, "It's not right to return to normalcy with an aggressor who is waging a bloody war in Ukraine and flagrantly disregards the UN Charter." Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expresses his disapproval on a social media platform.

17:25 Belarus Set to Hold Presidential Election - Tichanovskaya Labels Event as a ShamBelarus, under accusations of electoral fraud and violent suppression of mass protests four and a half years ago, plans to hold a presidential election on January 26. The election commission has approved the date. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko intends to run for a seventh term as president. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya denounces the vote as a "fraudulent election devoid of legitimate election procedures, taking place in an atmosphere of fear." She also calls on the Belarusian people and the international community to reject this "charade." Lukashenko is a close ally and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his confrontation with Ukraine. Belarus is politically and economically dependent on Russia.

17:08 Russia Remains Silent on Reported North Korean SoldiersThe Kremlin declines to comment on reports suggesting that North Korean soldiers are in Russia for potential military engagement in Ukraine. "Where they are located - please clarify that with Pyongyang," says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, when asked about the whereabouts of the North Korean soldiers. She dismisses the matter as media sensationalism. South Korea, Ukraine, and the U.S. accuse Russia of bringing North Korean soldiers to their territory for training, with plans to deploy them in Ukraine.

16:42 Putin Highlights Economic Power of BRICS CoalitionRussian President Vladimir Putin positions himself as the leader of an international coalition of states at the BRICS summit in Kazan. The group includes gigantic population nations like China and India, and their combined GDP makes up 36.7% of global GDP on a purchasing power parity basis, as per Putin. This percentage is increasing while the West's economy remains stagnant, and the BRICS countries are expected to grow by 3.8% in 2024/25. Putin aims to transform BRICS into a counterweight against the West, dealing with not just economic and financial challenges but also security policy. He mentions over 30 countries are interested in joining the alliance.

16:15 Scholz Holds Back on Lindner's Social Benefits Savings SuggestionsThe Chancellery displays cautiousness towards Finance Minister Christian Lindner's ideas to save money on housing expenses for citizens on basic income and Ukrainian refugees. (See entry from 06:02) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has "noted Linder's statement," according to Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. He adds, "No unified strategies within the German federal government have been established yet on this matter." Lindner suggested realigning social welfare benefits and removing basic income for Ukrainian refugees, who would only get asylum-seeker benefits and labor market tools. He also proposed a separate refugee status for Ukrainians and reimbursement of housing costs for basic income recipients.

15:51 USA: Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in RussiaAccording to U.S. government sources, multiple North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia for military training. "Thousands of North Korean soldiers are in Russia," an unnamed U.S. government representative stated. The purpose of their deployment and whether they will engage in combat in Ukraine is unknown at this time. Read more here.

15:41 G7 Countries Agree on $50 Billion Aid for UkraineThe G7 major Western industrialized nations have agreed on a $50 billion (approximately €46 billion) loan to Ukraine, secured with interest payments from frozen Russian assets, as per U.S. government sources. The coalition has finalized the arrangements, with $20 billion contributed by the U.S. and the remaining $30 billion shared among EU, Britain, Canada, and Japan. Read more here.

15:26 France Prepares to Supply Ukraine with Three Mirage Fighter JetsFrance will provide Ukraine with its first Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets in early 2025, according to "La Tribune": "France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. This level of commitment has not been publicly stated by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of Armed Forces," the newspaper discloses. The Mirage 2000 is a multirole combat aircraft from France's Dassault Aviation, developed in the 1970s. Production of the Mirage 2000-5 variant began in the early 1990s. Read more here.

14:57 NATO: Appears to Have Proof of North Korean Troop Deployment to RussiaNATO seems to have proof that North Korea has dispatched its own soldiers to Russia, as stated by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. Allied nations have verified the deployment of North Korean troops. If these troops are intended for combat in Ukraine, this would mark a significant escalation of North Korea's backing for Russia's unlawful war, Dakhlallah highlighted. Previously, the U.S. had claimed to have confirmed intelligence suggesting North Korean troops in Russia. "If they aim to partake in this war on Russia's behalf, that's a massive, major issue," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed. This could potentially have consequences not only in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific region. South Korea's intelligence agency claims North Korea has already sent a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia, where they are reportedly being prepared for deployment against Ukraine in military facilities.

14:32 Deaths and Injuries Reported in Donetsk Region by UkrainiansRussian attacks on the Donetsk region on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of three civilians, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region on Telegram. "On October 22, Russia took the lives of three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more people were injured in the region during the day." Houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also damaged. Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have reportedly killed 2,831 civilians and injured 6,329.

13:58 EU Disappointed as BRICS Nations Fail to Pressure Russia Over Ukraine

Russia is pleased with the peace proposal put forth by China and Brazil, which was discussed during bilateral talks at the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan. As per a representative from the presidential administration, these three nations support a ceasefire in the conflict zone and urge Ukraine and Russia to participate in a peace conference to discuss all peace-related plans. While China has repeatedly urged for an end to the war, it has never criticized Russia or blamed it for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU had urged the participants to pressure President Putin to end the Ukraine war. However, an EU spokesperson stated that they trust "all participates in the summit" - over 20 heads of state and government – will address Putin accordingly.

13:26 Ukraine Foils Russian Planned Terror Attack in Kyiv

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and National Police have foiled a terrorist attack planned by Russia's military intelligence (GRU) in Kyiv, as reported by the SBU on its Telegram channel. In a covert operation, two Russian agents were detained who were preparing to explode a homemade bomb at a bustling location in the Ukrainian capital. According to the SBU's counterintelligence, their intention was to massacre as many civilians as possible and sow panic among the community. In order to execute the terrorist attack, the Russian intelligence agency remotely recruited a 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia who was seeking quick money through Telegram channels. After recruitment, she received detailed instructions on assembling an explosive device using homemade components. She then recruited her 26-year-old collaborator.

13:00 US Affirms Presence of Hundreds of North Koreans in Russia

South Korea's intelligence agency alleges that North Korea has dispatched hundreds of special forces for training to Russia's Far East in recent weeks, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirms this, stating they are still investigating what their actual purpose is. Russian naval ships have reportedly transported around 1,500 North Korean special forces to Russia this month, and Pyongyang plans to send up to 12,000 soldiers to support Russia, according to South Korea's intelligence agency. It's believed that this agreement was reached in June this year during Putin's visit to North Korea. In addition to providing troops, the agreement involves the supply of artillery shells to Russia, with North Korea receiving food and fuel from Russia in return. Read more here.

12:36 Russian Nationalistically Motivated Individual Allegedly Killed Two Ukrainians - Prosecutor's Office Charges with MurderFollowing the brutal death of two Ukrainian soldiers in the Bavarian town of Murnau, Germany's General Prosecutor's Office in Munich has charged a Russian with murder. The 57-year-old is accused of killing the two men, who were receiving treatment for battle injuries at the Murnau accident clinic, in April of this year. The incident occurred as a result of a dispute regarding the scenario in Ukraine. "As an enthusiastic supporter of excessive Russian nationalism, he wholeheartedly approved of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the General Prosecutor's Office stated when charging the 57-year-old. The defendant is said to have felt "offended in his national pride" due to the argument.

12:13 On Time: Fiala Guarantees Kyiv 500k Shells by Year's EndThe Czech initiative to provision Ukraine with artillery ammunition is progressing as planned, as per news from Prague. Czech Prime Minister Fiala affirmed that the goal of delivering half a million shells to Kyiv by the year's end will be met, according to CTK news agency. Germany, in addition to nations like Denmark and the Netherlands, are major financial backers of this project. Furthermore, Fiala anticipates a steady stream of deliveries next year, without specifying an exact timeline. To date, around 1.6 billion euros from 15 EU and NATO countries have been pledged to procure approximately 800,000 rounds of ammunition in third countries. Other countries are also contributing with services, including transportation assistance. The source of the military materials is being strictly guarded as a secret.

11:41 "The West is no longer the force it once was"At the BRICS summit in Kazan, various interests are colliding, as per the understanding of security expert Joachim Weber. In an interview with ntv, he explains why the West should be concerned about its position and why he considers the criticism of Guterres' participation in the UN to be unwarranted.

11:18 Bazhaev Retains Italian Luxury Resort Despite EU SanctionsDespite the EU imposing sanctions on him over two months ago, Russian oligarch Musa Bazhaev continues to possess a luxury resort on Sardinia, the Financial Times reported. The revelation is included in the annual report of Retivia Investments, a Cypriot company that owns the famous Forte Village and other Sardinian assets worth over 700 million euros. The report questions why Italian authorities did not confiscate the assets within a few weeks of placing Bazhaev on the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. It is known that Bazhaev has owned Forte Village since at least 2014. Additionally, an inaccurate entry in the Cypriot company register was discovered, stating that Retivia Investments was sold to a Bazhaev relative on February 25, 2022, the day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read more here.

10:55 North Korean Soldiers in Russia? Berlin Summons Pyongyang's RepThe German Foreign Office has summoned the North Korean representative in Germany. In a statement, it was suggested that North Korea would be breaching international law if claims of the deployment of North Korean soldiers on the Russian side were to be proven true. According to South Korean reports, there are already 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, with the expectation of more to follow shortly. The South Korean intelligence service predicts that the number of North Korean soldiers in Russia will reach 10,000 by December.

10:38 Russian Wastefulness: Loss of Tanks Towards PokrovskNot only with its soldiers, often referred to as "cannon fodder" by Western experts, but also with military equipment, Russia is displaying extreme wastefulness. Since the start of the conflict, the Russian military has lost nearly 3,500 tanks, according to the Oryx portal's count. This includes around 5,500 armored troop carriers and armored personnel carriers, among other losses. Even for Russia, these numbers are significant and do not seem to be decreasing, despite Russia having the current momentum. In their current offensive towards Pokrovsk, the Kremlin troops have lost alone 545 tanks and over 1,000 armored personnel carriers in the past year. Pokrovsk, a city of only 50,000 inhabitants, is not particularly large but is strategically located as a major transportation hub. Despite the immense use of material, the production of new tanks in Russia cannot keep up, and the repair of tanks and armored vehicles is not limitless. This is evident, for instance, in the use of tank models from the 1950s and 1960s on the Russian side.

10:16 Berlin and London Cooperate: Rheinmetall Building New Artillery Factory in BritainArms manufacturer Rheinmetall will construct a new artillery factory in Britain as part of a deeper defense sector cooperation between Britain and Germany. The two nations are finalizing an agreement that allows for cooperation on defense projects in all areas - air, land, sea, space, and cyber - as announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday. The location is yet to be determined. The first guns are expected to be manufactured in 2027. They will be supplied to the British army and exported to allies, cited a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the 32 NATO countries aim to strengthen their armed forces and improve their cooperation.

09:44 Possible North Korean Involvement? NATO Chief Awaits Evidence, Ukraine Announces Deployment Date

NATO Chief Rutte hasn't yet verified reports of North Korean troops partaking in Russia's conflict against Ukraine: "As of now, I can't verify that. We'll be updated on this matter by South Korea next week," Rutte stated at a press conference. Seoul will dispatch experts who will brief the North Atlantic Council on this issue next week, according to Rutte. It will only be clear then if North Korea is indeed supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, Rutte added. Previously, South Korea's intelligence service reported that Pyongyang was sending troops to Russia to participate in the Ukrainian war. On the other hand, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, claimed that the first North Korean soldiers are expected to arrive in the Russian region of Kursk today. Ukrainian troops had previously attacked this area a few months ago, capturing numerous settlements and taking many Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Despite Unfulfilled Putin Promise - Guterres Attends BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Russian Kazan today for the BRICS summit, as per local officials. Putin had previously announced that Guterres would be receiving a visit during his stay. Their last encounter occurred just weeks after Russia initiated its military assault on Ukraine. At that time, Putin assured Guterres of a "positive" outcome from Russia's negotiations with Ukraine. Since then, there have been no formal meetings between Moscow and Kyiv, with their positions apparently incompatible. Guterres will reiterate his stance on the Ukraine conflict and the prerequisites for a just peace based on the UN Charter and resolutions, according to his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. Guterres sees himself as a peace negotiator in the conflict. He declared in February that the annexation of Ukrainian territories "has no room in the modern world."

08:30 German Ambassador in Moscow "Swaps Roles"

The initiation of a Baltic Sea Command in Rostock infuriated the Kremlin. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador to Moscow, in response to accusations. However, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff countered the allegations, expressing criticisms instead. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz reports.

07:52 Poll: Russian Citizens Support Putin, Demand Policy Change

A Russian survey demonstrated that Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys significant backing among citizens, despite disagreement with some of the Kremlin's political actions, such as the war in Ukraine. According to Russian opposition media Meduza and Current Time, a survey conducted between September 10 and 17 by the independent Russian polling institute Chronicles found that 78% of the respondents approved of Putin's activities as Russian president, yet desired the government to prioritize domestic issues opposed to the Kremlin's actions. Topics such as...

Social and economic issues at home (83%)

A peace treaty with Ukraine that involves mutual concessions (61%)

The restoration of relations with Western states (43%)

07:12 Nighttime Drone Strike on Crimea - Russia: All Drone DownedRussia asserts to have downed 14 Ukrainian drones during the night. Ten of them were shot down over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed. Additionally, four unmanned boats heading toward Crimea were intercepted in the Black Sea, according to the Defense Ministry.

06:39 Back-and-Forth - Russians Reclaim Village AgainThe military blog "DeepState," affiliated with the Ukrainian military, reported that Russian soldiers had captured the village of Novosadove in the Donetsk region (near the Luhansk region's border). However, the small village had been deserted since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Russian troops had previously taken control of the village, but Ukrainian troops reclaimed it in October 2022. Currently, Russian troops have recaptured it once again.

06:02 Lindner Wants to Utilize Ukrainian Refugee BenefitsGerman Finance Minister Christian Lindner suggests a new legal status for Ukrainian refugees to lower the costs of benefits and encourage more recipients to join the workforce. "We may consider granting a separate legal status to those fleeing Ukraine," Lindner shares with "Wirtschaftswoche" magazine. He proposed a combination of benefits for asylum seekers coupled with the labor market instruments of the basic security benefit. While asylum seekers won't need to go through an asylum process, they won't be automatically qualified for the basic security benefit, which is intended for a minimally existent social life with participation in the workforce, even without employment.

05:15 Modi Offers to Mediate with Putin at BRICS SummitAt the BRICS group meeting in Russia's Kazan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to mediate in the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Putin. "We are in full support of the swift restoration of peace and stability," Modi stated. So far, India has not served as a mediator - unlike the United Arab Emirates, which has mediated several prisoner exchanges. According to Kremlin spokesperson Peskov, the Ukraine situation was discussed during Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Peskov did not disclose the specifics of their conversation.

03:33 New Corruption Allegations: Bribes from ConscriptsIn the midst of corruption probes related to military service, investigators uncovered approximately 416,000 euros in cash and valuables during a search of a health commission head in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. The head of an expert panel handling disability certifications is accused of aiding individuals unwilling to partake in military service to obtain exemption certificates through bribery. Bribery is rampant in Ukraine, serving as a means to avoid military conscription or secure a release permit. A similar instance was brought to light recently in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi.

02:00 Ukraine Anticipates First Soldiers from North Korea in Kursk TodayUkraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts the arrival of North Korean soldiers at the frontline in Russia's Kursk region today. Budanov made this prediction in a conversation with military blog "The War Zone," though the exact number of troops and their equipment remains unclear. North Korea has refuted rumors of its involvement in Russia's conflict.

00:06 Estonia Presses NATO to Increase Spending TargetEstonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal has urged NATO allies to endorse a more substantial defense spending goal of at least 2.5 percent. After meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Michal argued that the current objective of each country spending at least 2 percent of its GDP on defense no longer represents the current security landscape. He advocates for a common target of 2.5 percent to convey a unified and resolute message to both adversaries and allies.

22:20 Lower Saxony Protest Against Cooperation with Russian Nuclear CompanyAtomkraftgegner (nuclear power opponents) in Lower Saxony are arranging a demonstration due to potential collaboration between a Russian nuclear energy company and the fuel rod factory in Lingen. Alexander Vent of the Lingen-based AgiEL (Atomkraftgegner und -Gegnerinnen im Emsland) expresses concern that Lingen may eventually become a base for the Russian nuclear industry. Framatome, a French firm that owns Advanced Nuclear Fuels, plans to manufacture fuel rods for Soviet-designed reactors in Eastern Europe with support from a state-owned Russian company. Vent raised apprehensions about recent reports of Russian espionage and sabotage attempts. He emphasizes that cooperating with the Russian state-owned firm could render the West dependent on the Kremlin's goodwill in the long run.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse En route to DeploymentNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the new NATO-Ukraine command in Wiesbaden is progressing well and might be operational by the year's end. This was shared during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn. The command, named NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), was established at the NATO summit in Washington last summer. It will manage the delivery of weapons and training programs for the Ukrainian armed forces.

21:07 EU to Allocate 18 Billion Euros to Ukraine LoanFinance Minister Christian Lindner announced that the EU intends to contribute around 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine. Lindner, during a visit to New York, expressed his gratitude that the US is expected to contribute around 20 billion dollars. He noted that this paves the way for a similar-scale EU contribution of 18 billion euros. The loan, valued at 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon by the G7 nations at a June meeting and will be secured through interest repayments on frozen Russian assets. An agreement is expected by the end of the week.

20:49 Zelensky Urges More International Pressure on North Korea's RegimeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for increased international pressure on North Korea's leadership due to reported combat deployments of North Korean soldiers on Russia's side. "If North Korea can intervene in Europe's war, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not enough," Zelensky said in a video message. He underlined that such an expansion of Russia's war should be stopped, as North Korea, like Moscow, disregards human life. Reports of Russia potentially bolstering its troops with North Korean soldiers have circulated for days, with South Korea also expressing concerns based on intelligence analyses. Zelensky shared information about training of two North Korean military units - possibly even two brigades of 6,000 men each.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi Discussed Ukraine and the WestRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the war in Ukraine and their relations with the West at the BRICS summit of emerging economies, according to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that since both countries' interests are being challenged by the Western nations, there were topics to explore. Peskov provided few details, mentioning that both leaders allotted substantial time to the topic of the Ukraine conflict without delving into specifics.

19:39 South Korea to Inform NATO about North Korea Aiding Russia in Ukraine ConflictSouth Korean delegates will be heading to NATO's base in Brussels soon to share their insights on North Korea's backing for Russia's hostilities against Ukraine. As NATO Chief, Mark Rutte, mentioned at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, the primary concern will revolve around whether North Korea is dispatching troops to Ukraine as well. Rutte noted that this would signify a substantial and substantial shift in the situation. However, he clarified that he cannot verify the active involvement of North Korean soldiers in combat operations at this time. He will, however, receive updated data from the South Koreans by next week.

19:08 Waning Backing for Ukraine Aid in Germany and PolandSupport for providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in both Germany and Poland has noticeably dwindled since the initiation of Russia's invasion, according to recent data from the German-Polish Barometer. Initially, in the early stages of the war, 58% of Germans supported military aid to Ukraine, whereas 23% were opposed. Currently, that figure has decreased to 49% in favor and 31% against. In Poland, on the other hand, 63% approve of their country's military support for Kyiv, while 20% disapprove. At the outset of the conflict in March 2022, 87% supported military aid, with only 5% in disagreement.**

*You can check out all previous events here.**

The European Union, along with G7 nations, is collaborating to provide a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, with interests paid from frozen Russian assets, as a response to Russia's unlawful conflict.

Following the security assistance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj expresses his gratitude towards the USA and the entire G7 collective for their support.

Read also: