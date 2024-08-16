- Biden receives Kremlin opponents after release in White House

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa, recently released from Russian captivity, in Washington. The White House announced that Biden met with the opposition figure and his family at the government headquarters to welcome him to the United States.

Kara-Mursa was one of more than 20 prisoners who gained their freedom two weeks ago in an unprecedented prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S., Germany, and other Western nations. Several U.S. citizens were also among those released.

Kara-Mursa, a 42-year-old prominent Russian opposition figure, was sentenced to 25 years in a labor camp in Russia in April 2023 on charges of high treason. He did not hold U.S. citizenship but possessed a Green Card, allowing him permanent residence in the United States. After his release, he initially traveled to Germany.

During their meeting, President Biden expressed his commitment to supporting Kara-Mursa's pursuit of justice, given his unjust imprisonment in Russia. The international community widely condemned Kara-Mursa's 25-year sentence as a politically motivated conviction.

