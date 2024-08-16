Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsJustice

Biden receives Kremlin opponents after release in White House

two weeks ago, Vladimir Kara-Mursa was freed during a large-scale prisoner swap between Russia and the West. Now he is in the USA - and welcomed at the highest level.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Wladimir Kara-Murza is one of the most prominent opposition figures in Russia
Wladimir Kara-Murza is one of the most prominent opposition figures in Russia

- Biden receives Kremlin opponents after release in White House

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa, recently released from Russian captivity, in Washington. The White House announced that Biden met with the opposition figure and his family at the government headquarters to welcome him to the United States.

Kara-Mursa was one of more than 20 prisoners who gained their freedom two weeks ago in an unprecedented prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S., Germany, and other Western nations. Several U.S. citizens were also among those released.

Kara-Mursa, a 42-year-old prominent Russian opposition figure, was sentenced to 25 years in a labor camp in Russia in April 2023 on charges of high treason. He did not hold U.S. citizenship but possessed a Green Card, allowing him permanent residence in the United States. After his release, he initially traveled to Germany.

During their meeting, President Biden expressed his commitment to supporting Kara-Mursa's pursuit of justice, given his unjust imprisonment in Russia. The international community widely condemned Kara-Mursa's 25-year sentence as a politically motivated conviction.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public