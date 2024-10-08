Biden proposes a plan to substitute all lead pipes within the ensuing decade.

"Enough time has passed, and it's high time for prioritization - and that's exactly what we're doing now. This is the land of the free, USA, for goodness sake. There's no safe level of lead exposure, no ifs, no buts," Biden stated at the HQ of Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Department of Public Works, on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at former President Donald Trump, whom he referred to as "my previous boss," and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, whom he directly addressed, Biden said,

"I promised to ensure every community has access to investments and improved safety in their neighborhoods. And we're following through on that promise, leaving no one behind."

He continued his speech, criticizing those who don't mind leaving people in the lurch, such as his former colleague in the White House and his allies in Congress, as well as Johnson, who opposed everything he had just discussed. Johnson had, in fact, labeled the infrastructure law's public health provisions as "a radical agenda."

Biden joked about his temper and reminded everyone of his Irish roots before saying, "I don't think there's anything radical about protecting children from lead poisoning."

Biden launched into an attack on Trump and Johnson for their roles in "turning back the clock" on water protections, "destroying our wetlands," "slashing the Environmental Protection Agency's budget," and "eliminating vital programs that secured clean water."

"We cannot move backward; we must push forward, protect our families' health, our communities, and our country," Biden said, echoing Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign message of "not going back."

Battleground Wisconsin, crucial to Harris' electoral map, houses an estimated 340,000 lead pipes, as per the White House. Thanks to funding from Biden's flagship infrastructure bill, the state has hastened its replacement of these pipes.

Keeping his campaign promise and an essential part of his legacy, Biden's announcement highlighted, "What's the purpose of government if it can't safeguard public health?"

This move, Biden emphasized, would "save lives and save taxpayers substantial funds in the long run. It's about the fundamentals of clean water. To me, it's a straightforward proposition. This is also about fairness."

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead is detrimental to humans, and there is no safe exposure level. Symptoms of lead poisoning are not always immediate but can result in developmental delays in children and issues such as headaches, stomach aches, muscle pain, vomiting, anemia, irritability, fatigue, and weight loss.

Lead exposure disproportionately impacts communities of color and can significantly impact child development.

"We have a responsibility to rectify this," Biden stated.

Addressing the union workers present on Tuesday, many of whom have contributed to Milwaukee's efforts to replace its lead pipes, Biden noted, "What's good for our health and the environment is also good for our economy and job creation."

When asked about potential rollbacks from future Republican administrations, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan suggested to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that the Biden administration is "extremely confident" that the rule is "legally sound," "scientifically sound," and "well within the boundaries of the Clean Water Act," thus making it resilient to challenges by future administrations over the next decade.

In the context of addressing lead pipe replacement and water protections, President Biden stated, "Our government has a responsibility to safeguard public health, and I don't see anything radical about that." Later in his speech, he critiqued politicians who neglected this issue, saying, "We cannot move backward in our politics; we must push forward for the health and well-being of our communities and nation."

Read also: