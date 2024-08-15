- Biden praises Harris and mocks Donald Dump

U.S. President Joe Biden has praised his vice president, Kamala Harris, as a potential successor in the White House. "She can be a damn good president," the Democrat said at their first joint rally since he dropped out of the presidential race. The 81-year-old also took a swipe at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. "The guy we're up against - what's his name? Donald Dump?" he joked.

Biden dropped out of the race for a second term in July. The Democrat faced intense pressure from his own party due to his age and questions about his mental fitness. Now, Vice President Harris (59) is set to run as the Democratic candidate against Trump in November's election.

Biden joked about his age, saying, "I've served in the Senate for 270 years," referencing his long political career and over 30 years as a senator. "I know I look 40, but I'm a bit older." For much of his life, he said, he was "too damn young," and now he's "too damn old."

Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate at 29 and served as one of the youngest senators in U.S. history. Decades later, he became the oldest president to assume office. His age and condition have been a significant issue in his reelection campaign. Now, one of his roles is to support Harris in her campaign. Biden is expected to give a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.

Harris also sought to project unity at the rally with Biden. "There's a lot of love in this room for our president," she said, praising Biden's many achievements. She called it an "eternal and great, great, great honor" to work alongside this "extraordinary person."

