Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsElection

Biden praises Harris and mocks Donald Dump

Not entirely willingly, Joe Biden stepped down from the presidential race and made way for his vice president Kamala Harris. Now the two are campaigning together for the first time, striving for maximum harmony.

 and  Wendy Allen
2 min read

- Biden praises Harris and mocks Donald Dump

U.S. President Joe Biden has praised his vice president, Kamala Harris, as a potential successor in the White House. "She can be a damn good president," the Democrat said at their first joint rally since he dropped out of the presidential race. The 81-year-old also took a swipe at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. "The guy we're up against - what's his name? Donald Dump?" he joked.

Biden dropped out of the race for a second term in July. The Democrat faced intense pressure from his own party due to his age and questions about his mental fitness. Now, Vice President Harris (59) is set to run as the Democratic candidate against Trump in November's election.

Biden joked about his age, saying, "I've served in the Senate for 270 years," referencing his long political career and over 30 years as a senator. "I know I look 40, but I'm a bit older." For much of his life, he said, he was "too damn young," and now he's "too damn old."

Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate at 29 and served as one of the youngest senators in U.S. history. Decades later, he became the oldest president to assume office. His age and condition have been a significant issue in his reelection campaign. Now, one of his roles is to support Harris in her campaign. Biden is expected to give a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.

Harris also sought to project unity at the rally with Biden. "There's a lot of love in this room for our president," she said, praising Biden's many achievements. She called it an "eternal and great, great, great honor" to work alongside this "extraordinary person."

Biden mentioned Harris as a potential successor, stating, "She can be a damn good president." During the election, Harris will run as the Democratic candidate against Trump.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public