Biden praises Harris and divides against Trump

At a campaign event alongside Vice President Harris, US President Biden is in a chatty mood. He jokes about his age, heaps praise on his running mate, and pokes fun at his predecessor, Trump.

US President Joe Biden has been promoting his running mate, Kamala Harris, as a potential successor in the White House. "She can be a damn good president," the Democrat said at their first joint rally since he dropped out of the presidential race.

At the event in the state of Maryland, the 81-year-old also took a swipe at the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump. "The guy we're up against - what's his name? Donald Dump?" he quipped.

Biden dropped out of the race for a second term in July. The Democrat had come under intense pressure from his own party due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness. Now, Vice President Harris is set to run as the Democratic candidate against Trump in the November election.

Biden made several jokes about his age. "I've served in the Senate for 270 years," he said, referring to his long political career and over 30 years as a senator. "I know I look 40, but I'm a bit older." For much of his life, he said, he was "too damn young," and now he's "too damn old."

"Eternal and great, great, great honor"

Biden was elected to the US Senate at the age of 29 and served there at the age of 30, the minimum age for the parliamentary chamber. He was one of the youngest senators in US history. Decades later, he became the oldest president to move into the White House. His age and condition have been a major issue in his re-election campaign. Now, one of his roles is to support Harris in her campaign. A speech by Biden is also expected at the Democrats' upcoming national convention in Chicago.

Harris also tried to show unity at the event with Biden. "There's a lot of love in this room for our president," she said to the crowd, praising Biden's many achievements. It's an "eternal and great, great, great honor" to work alongside this "extraordinary person."

