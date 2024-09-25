Biden plays with age humor before turning sincere.

Outgoing US Leader Waves Goodbye to Global Arena: Departing President Biden Speaks at UN General Assembly's Annual Debate. In his address, he discussed various global affairs, yet instilled optimism.

At the UN General Assembly's annual debate in New York, 81-year-old President Joe Biden initiated his speech with a joke about his age, "I may look like a spry 40-year-old, but I know better." Acknowledging it was his fourth and final appearance as US President at the assembly, he reflected on a significant portion of history. Smiling at his political journey, Biden highlighted his accomplishments in the eagerly anticipated address.

Biden's departure from the United Nations platform marked a major event during the assembly debate. Having a better standing at the UN compared to his UN-skeptic predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden's influence on international cooperation will be missed. With his exit set in January, a contentious discourse about his age led to his withdrawal from the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination a few weeks prior. Now, Vice President Kamala Harris will head the party's bid.

Addressing the issue of Ukraine under attack by Russia, Biden urged the international community not to waver in support. "We must not grow weary, we must not look away, and we shall not abandon our backing for Ukraine." Remarking on Putin's failed aims, Biden declared, "He aimed to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine remains free. He sought to weaken NATO, but NATO has grown stronger, more united than ever."

Biden posed a pressing question: "Will we persist in our efforts to bolster Ukraine's victory and maintain its independence, or will we allow hostilities to resurface and annihilate a nation?"

Escalating Conflicts

Moreover, Biden expressed concerns about a broader war upon Lebanon. "No one wishes for a wider conflict," he stated. Despite the escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, a diplomatic solution is still plausible. Biden demonstrated concern in the Gaza War, which began on October 7, sparked by Hamas's radical Islamic attacks on Israel. The Hezbollah's backing of Hamas worsened the situation as it intensified attacks on Israel since the war's onset.

"End this war and reach an agreement," Biden suggested. A truce mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt will bring "captives home" and alleviate "suffering in the Gaza Strip, thereby concluding the war," he stated.

Addressing Sudan's conflict zone, Biden stressed, "The world must cease arming the generals, present a unified voice, and tell them to halt their nation's destruction." Humanitarian aid for the Sudanese people must not be hindered. The prolonged civil war has ignited "one of the world's worst humanitarian crises," Biden cautioned, with eight million individuals on the brink of starvation and heinous acts transpiring. "Halt this war immediately."

Since April 2023, a power struggle has lingered between de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who controls the army, and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, with their Rapid Support Forces militia. This conflict has spurred the largest refugee exodus global figures have recorded, causing millions of displaced or fleeing individuals – many of them multiple times.

The Power of Hope

Despite worldwide crises, including Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, among others, Biden exuded optimism. "I acknowledge these challenges: conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan; climate crisis; fractured societies; endangered democracies," he said. "However, Jahrhundertseinsichten and experiences have instilled in me hope." He referenced international disputes such as the Vietnam War, apartheid in South Africa, and the 9/11 attacks, as instances where the international community united to face adversity.

In his final speech, Biden appealed to world leaders to prioritize the welfare of their citizens. "My esteemed colleagues, may we never lose sight of the fact that there are values that transcend holding power. It is your people." After dedicating half a century to public service, he handed over the nation's fate to a new generation. "Never forget: we serve the people, not the other way around," he noted. The future belongs to those who unlock the full potential of their populace.

Biden also called for global cooperation. "Let us, my respected colleagues, remember that there is nothing beyond our reach if we collaborate: Let us join hands!" United, we are stronger than isolated.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, President Biden expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in Sudan and urged the international community to cease arming the generals, calling for a unified voice to halt Sudan's destruction. Due to the prolonged civil war, Sudan is currently facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with eight million individuals on the brink of starvation.

As the United States departs from the UN platform, the influence of outgoing President Biden on international cooperation will be greatly missed, especially in countries like Sudan that have relied on his efforts for peace and humanitarian aid.

Read also: