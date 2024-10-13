Biden isn't scheduling a Ramstein gathering during his trip to Germany.

12:49 Russia Grasps Another Village Near PokrovskRussian invading troops allegedly have commandeered another settlement in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry declared that the troops have overtaken the village of Mychailiwka. Positioned south of the town of Pokrovsk on a major thoroughfare, Mychailiwka holds strategic significance for Ukraine. Ukrainian troops have been battling relentless Russian attacks on Pokrovsk for months.

12:20 Zelensky Advocates for Urgent Military Aid - 900 Bombs DetonatedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging prompt military aid following his visits to Germany and other EU countries. "Time is valuable – a clear message should be sent," Zelensky posted on Twitter. "Our allies have the capacity to provide adequate air defense systems, greenlight our long-range capabilities, and ensure expedited delivery of military aid to our troops." Last week, Russia released approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Deplores Proposed EU SanctionsIran has criticized the planned EU sanctions due to arms supply to Russia. "I have stated this numerous times, and I say it again: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Insa news agency. The proposed EU sanctions are thus uncalled for and a pretext to ratchet up pressure on Iran. The EU is scheduled to impose new sanctions tomorrow, targeting companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapons supplies to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Suspects Russia of Executing Nine POWsThe Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war. "Information has surfaced on social media concerning the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians," Lubinets wrote on Telegram. The actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, which require prisoners of war to be treated humanely and protected at all times from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and repatriated promptly once active hostilities cease.

10:52 Documentary on Russian Sexual Violence Wins Czech Film AwardThe documentary "He came back", which uncovers sexual assaults carried out during the Russian occupation of the regions of Kyiv and Kherson in 2022, has earned a Czech film award in Prague. Among others, two survivors share their stories and later identify their perpetrators and commanding officers. In one instance, the film team reconstructed the crime in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, a figure experts estimate to be a small fraction of the true extent.

10:22 Zelensky to Disclose Victory Strategy to PublicUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will unveil his "Victory Strategy" to the public in a few days, according to a statement from the Presidential Office advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. The strategy, comprising five points, incorporates both military and diplomatic components, including the invitation to Ukraine to join NATO. The specifics have yet to be disclosed. The strategy aims to bolster Ukraine's future negotiation position and pressure Russia into a fair peace, according to Kyiv.

09:37 Russia Becomes More Proactive with Stolen Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have grown more formidable and agile with the aid of illicit Starlink terminals, as per a report in the "Washington Post". They utilize satellite internet to boost attack coordination, deploy drones in greater numbers, and target Ukrainian troops with precise artillery fire. The terminals allow commanders to monitor real-time drone footage of the battlefield and maintain secure communication between soldiers. Although it's against the law to supply these terminals to Moscow, like many other US electronic devices, a black market for Starlink has allegedly emerged, providing the terminals to the Russians at the front.

09:16 Poland Welcomes U.S. Missile Base OpeningPoland's government has announced that a U.S. air defense missile base will soon become operational in the country's northern region, as reported by "Ukrainska Pravda". The base in Puck, located on the Baltic coast, is set to become operational in the coming weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also disclosed that talks are underway with the U.S. to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles heading towards the U.S. but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 DronesRussia attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian reports. Two ballistic missiles, of the Iskander type, hit the regions of Poltava and Odessa, while two guided missiles were fired at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units shot down 31 drones, and 36 were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone reportedly remained airborne in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy Suffers 1300 Casualties YesterdayThe Ukrainian Army General Staff reports over 1300 casualties on the Russian side in the last 24 hours. This figure increases the overall number of wounded or killed enemies from the beginning of the conflict in February 2022 to nearly 669,000. Furthermore, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed. The General Staff also reported the downing of 45 Russian drones.

07:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian aircrafts taken downRussia claims to have brought down 13 Ukrainian aircrafts over three border areas throughout the night. Their air defense system managed to take down six aircrafts over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, as well as one aircraft over the region of Bryansk, as reported by the Kremlin's Defense Ministry via Telegram.

07:16 DeepState reports Ukrainian victory in DonetskDeepState, a group of military analysts, reports that Ukrainian forces triumphantly seized back their lost positions in Donetsk Oblast during the night. Near the city of Novohrodivka, the Ukrainians apparently regained control over the areas previously held by the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also reports Russian victories in Donetsk, with Russian troops advancing near the settlement of Veseloe.

06:30 Lithuania votes - all major parties agree on Ukraine aidLithuanians are casting their votes for a new parliament today. The polls indicate a change of government is imminent, with the Social Democrats poised to replace the current Homeland Union as the strongest force. The "Aušra of Nemunas" could potentially make it into parliament for the first time. All major parties in the Baltic state of 2.8 million people concur that Ukraine should receive further assistance and that defenses against Russia should be strengthened.

04:39 Investigation into casualty count: Russia sends progressively older soldiers to warAccording to data collected and published by Russian opposition media project Mediazona and BBC Russia, the soldiers sent by Russia to fight in Ukraine are getting older. An examination of approximately 73,000 soldiers killed since Russia's invasion of the neighboring country revealed that the majority of deaths occurred between the ages of 21-23 during the first six months of the conflict. However, the partial mobilization, use of prisoners, and enlistment of volunteers have subsequently led to a shift in the age demographic. Notably, among the volunteers, the majority are aged 48-50, as reported by Mediazona.

01:05 Zelensky wants to enhance Ukraine's weapons manufacturing with Western investmentsUkrainian President Zelensky aims to significantly expand weapons production in Ukraine with financial backing from Western nations. "Ukraine's industrial capacity allows us to produce a vast amount of drones, ammunition, and military equipment beyond what our financial capabilities permit," he stated in his evening video address. The West can supply the necessary funds, as many partners are currently unable to extend adequate aid due to their own insufficient weapons stockpiles. A discussion of a new Ukrainian-French model was held during his visit to Paris and will now be further explored at the defense minister level.

23:31 Zelensky: Ukraine maintains positions in KurskUkrainian troops are holding their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Concerning the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to displace our positions, but we are holding the designated lines," Zelensky remarked in his evening video address. The Russian Ministry of Defense had earlier reported that their forces had retaken two villages in Kursk. During one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the conflict began in February 2022, approximately a thousand Ukrainian soldiers infiltrated Kursk, crossing the state border with tanks and armored vehicles.

22:21 Media: Drone attacks serve as blueprint for powerful weapon strikes in RussiaUkraine has recently used drones to strike Russian ammunition and fuel depots, triggering massive explosions and disrupting supplies. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, is content with the pace of these operations. Ukrainian media speculate that this may serve as a precursor for potential much larger firepower that Ukraine could wield with long-range weapons against Russian military targets deep within their territory, should Western allies permit such deployments. This is allegedly one of the primary points in President Zelensky's "victory plan" discussed with several international leaders over recent days.

21:58 NGO: Belarus implicated in crimes against Ukrainian childrenThe American non-governmental organization Freedom House accuses the Belarusian regime of committing serious crimes against Ukrainian children. It is actively involved in relocating, indoctrinating, and militarizing children from Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine, violating international law, according to a report by the organization. This is part of Russia's strategy to eliminate Ukrainian culture and identity. As per their own data, over 2,000 children have been identified as having been taken from occupied Ukrainian territories to Belarus, where they are reportedly subjected to re-education camps.

21:39 Serbia obtains additional Russian gasSerbia has secured additional gas supplies from the Russian state-owned company Gazprom. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and the head of the state-owned Serbian company Srbijagas signed the corresponding contract at the international gas forum in St. Petersburg. Serbia remains heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies, with around 80 percent of their needs still sourced from Russia. The country inked a three-year supply contract with Gazprom shortly after the start of the Russian invasion in May 2022. A decision on the extension of this contract is scheduled for the beginning of the next year.

20:11 Iran Sends Two Satellites to Russia's Orbital CareAs per media reports, Iran has sent two homegrown satellites to Russia for launch into orbit by a Russian spacecraft. This space collaboration between Iran and Russia, approved by the US, was reported by the semi-official news agency Tasnim. The construction of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a mini communications satellite, marks the first significant endeavor by Iran's private space sector. Russia had previously launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and 2022. US officials expressed uncertainty at the time regarding the cooperation between Russia and Iran in space, fearing that the satellite could aid Russia in Ukraine and assist Iran in monitoring potential military targets in Israel and the Middle East.

19:48 Russian Military Ramps Up Counterattacks in KurskBased on the latest report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian military has amplified its attacks on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. The Russians are making progress in the Kursk Oblast, with the Russian army nearly pushing back Ukrainian forces in the Gluschkowsky district. The Russian military aims to repel the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk before the weather worsens towards the end of autumn/beginning of winter, as per the ISW.

The European Union has expressed concern over Iran's arms supply to Russia, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also urged the European Union for urgent military aid, citing the need for adequate air defense systems and long-range capabilities.

