Biden is examining the aftermath of the destruction in Florida.

Following the aftermath of "Milton," U.S. President Biden tours the stricken area, making efforts to keep political agendas at bay. Previously, his Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, repeatedly criticized Biden for his alleged inadequacies in crisis management during disaster scenarios.

President Joe Biden assessed the destruction caused by Hurricane "Milton" during his visit to Florida. Flying over decimated areas in Tampa, located on the western coast of the state, he met with residents and emergency response personnel. "Luckily, the storm's impact was not as devastating as we had anticipated," Biden admitted. However, for many, the situation remained catastrophic. Homes had been destroyed, possessions lost, and some had even lost their lives or loved ones. "Entire neighborhoods were submerged, millions were left without power," the 81-year-old lamented, vowing to provide assistance with the rebuilding process.

He underscored the importance of unity during such times, saying, "We come together during these moments not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans." To demonstrate this commitment, he pledged substantial financial aid to restore and strengthen the power infrastructure in several affected communities, fortifying them against future storms.

His Republican opponent, Donald Trump, had aimed to exploit the recent series of storms in his political campaign. He accused Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of failing to provide adequate aid to the affected. Harris countered, "This is not the time for political maneuvering;" she emphasized.

The second significant storm within two weeks

Hurricane "Milton" made landfall about 100 kilometers south of Tampa as a Category 3 hurricane, generating sustained winds of up to 193 miles per hour. Eventually, it weakened and ventured back into the sea.

According to various U.S. news outlets, the death toll from "Milton" has reached at least 17. Estimates put the total damages from the hurricane at $50 billion, or approximately €45.67 billion.

"Milton" was not the only major storm in recent weeks. Previously, "Helene" had wreaked havoc on several southeastern states, resulting in widespread destruction. At least 237 lives were claimed by the disaster. Since 1970, only Hurricane "Katrina" in 2005 has been more devastating.

