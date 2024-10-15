Biden is bestowed with Germany's most prestigious honor, the Order of Merit.

During his overdue jaunt to Berlin, President Joe Biden from the States will receive Berlin's most prestigious honor on Friday. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany will bestow upon Biden the elite tier of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, as per the German Presidential Office's announcement. This accolade celebrates "President Biden's efforts in fostering German-American camaraderie and the transatlantic alliance, which he's substantially impacted over five decades and bolstered notably in response to Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine." Biden is the first American head of state since George H.W. Bush (served 1989-1993) to be honored with this distinction. Steinmeier will deliver a speech during the ceremony, followed by a soiree in Biden's honor. Subsequently, a meeting between Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned. Originally slated for last Friday, Biden's visit was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton" looming over Florida. The revised visit, set for next Friday, is shorter than the initial plan.

Biden's significant contributions to strengthening the German-American relationship and the transatlantic alliance have also earned him the esteemed Order of the Legion of Honor, a French national decoration. Upon returning to the United States, President Joe Biden is expected to add this illustrious accolade to his esteemed collection of honors.

