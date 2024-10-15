Biden intends to assemble the 'European Quad' during his upcoming trip to Germany, according to authorities' reports.

The four bigwigs had set up a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Ramstein Air Base the previous week, but this get-together was called off when Biden decided to postpone his international journeys due to the approaching Hurricane Milton in the southeastern United States.

Biden assured to arrange another visit to Germany, yet the prospects of the gathering, dubbed the "European Quad," remained ambiguous.

Defying the uncertainty, Zelensky proceeded with his prearranged trip to Germany on Friday for a one-on-one interaction with Scholz. During this meeting, Scholz guaranteed an extra $1.5 billion in assistance.

Germany, the United States, the UK, and France are crucial providers of weaponry for Ukraine's defense against Russia, having handed over approximately $90 billion in direct military aid since February 2022, as per the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research organization.

In the recent past, Zelensky has been on a global whirlwind tour to rally backing for Ukraine's resistance against Russia, with the upcoming US presidential election creating doubts about the continuity of such aid. Zelensky had talks with Vice President Kamala Harris during his trip to Washington in September and even met with former President Donald Trump in person.

This story is currently developing and will be updated.

Despite the postponement of the "European Quad" meeting, politics surrounding Ukraine's defense continue to shape international relations. The United States, Germany, the UK, and France remain committed to providing military aid to Ukraine, with Biden planning a potential rescheduled visit.

