Biden honors Ethel Kennedy, who served as a source of political motivation for him, as a courageous figure in her own right.

He helped me survive a phase I didn't wish to stick around in, Biden mentioned at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, referencing the aftermath of the 1972 crash that took his first wife and daughter, leaving his sons severely injured shortly after he had been elected to the Senate.

The president continued, "You understand, just like she did for the nation, Ethel aided my family in finding a path forward with integrity and motivation."

Kennedy, who passed away recently at the age of 96, was one of the remaining symbols of the "Camelot" era, covering her brother-in-law John F. Kennedy's time as president until his 1963 assassination. Robert Kennedy, serving as attorney general during his brother's presidency before getting elected to the US Senate from New York in 1964, unfortunately met the same fate while campaigning for president in 1968.

Biden has often cited Robert Kennedy as an influential figure in his political journey – a beacon guiding his own political career – leading him to leave his prestigious white-collar Delaware law firm to become a public defender. "I've done so primarily because I thought that was something your father would have done," he told the Kennedys in April, following their public endorsement of his presidential campaign.

Biden has frequently acknowledged two individuals who served as his heroes during his early political days. He keeps portraits of both on his desk in the Oval Office throughout his presidency — one of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and one of Robert Kennedy.

During Ethel Kennedy's funeral on Wednesday, Biden recalled receiving correspondence from her following his inauguration in 2021 and on Valentine's Day that year.

The Valentine's Day card, he remembered, featured a depiction of them surrounded by hearts. It read, "I'm not wasting my time waiting for your Valentine / Because he's no ordinary Joe."

"I've been honored with numerous accolades in my life," Biden stated, "but that might be the best one I've ever received."

The bond between the Kennedys and Bidens, the only two Catholic presidential families in American history, is profound. Numerous members of the Kennedys, who remain a powerful force in American Democratic politics, supported Biden's campaign for reelection earlier this year. In doing so, they also denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to mount a third-party challenge against him.

After Biden withdrew from the presidential race in July, families from both sides endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. RFK Jr. also suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Despite attending his mother's funeral, RFK Jr. and Biden did not seem to interact.

Both families have faced significant personal hardships.

Addressing the crowd, Biden, with his voice faltering, recollected, "Your mom was there for us too, when Beau got diagnosed with brain cancer after returning from overseas deployment." Beau Biden passed away from cancer in 2015.

"To the Kennedy family," Biden concluded, "the Biden family is here for you, as you've always been for us."

