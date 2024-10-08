Biden faces a setback as the Supreme Court dismisses the urgent appeal for abortion care in Texas.

The judges denied a petition from the Justice Department to eliminate a previous ruling and send the matter back for further considerations. This ruling had invalidated regulations from the Health and Human Services Department stating that under federal law, hospitals were obligated to provide abortions in emergency situations even in states that prohibit the practice.

This turn of events poses a challenge for the Biden administration in its attempts to safeguard abortion rights since the Supreme Court abolished Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Monday's action also ensures that the Supreme Court does not take up the abortion issue for the time being – at least temporarily – following two significant abortion cases last term, one of which from Idaho raised similar concerns to the Texas controversy.

The Supreme Court's handling of both the Idaho and Texas cases leaves unresolved queries regarding whether, under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, federally-funded hospitals must provide abortions to emergency patients with pregnancy-related complications that threaten their health – even in states that outlaw the procedure.

Texas, alongside other respondents, succeeded in halting the Biden administration's guidance to hospitals, arguing that EMTALA supersedes state abortion restrictions. The court's decision to prohibit the administration from implementing this policy in Texas was upheld by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar requested the Supreme Court to erase that ruling and instruct lower courts to reconsider the case in light of recent legal advancements.

Last term, the Supreme Court declined to decide on a similar case stemming from Idaho, where the Justice Department sued the state over its stringent abortion ban, claiming that the ban violated EMTALA due to its absence of exemptions for abortions during pregnancy complications that endanger women's bodily functions yet do not pose an immediate threat to their lives.

The Supreme Court suspended a lower court's order prohibiting the ban in emergency situations and took up the case before a full appeal process had concluded, only to rule 5-4 this summer that the case had been heard prematurely, sending it back to lower courts.

