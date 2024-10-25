Biden expresses regret to the Indian people "for our past actions"

For over centuries, approximately 1,000 children from indigenous families have endured tragic deaths in U.S. government-supervised educational facilities. Countless others experienced physical, emotional, and sexual exploitation within these institutions. Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged and expressed remorse for these heinous acts.

In a groundbreaking gesture, President Biden issued an apology to the indigenous communities of the United States, acknowledging the country's past wrongdoings. Addressing a gathering on an indigenous reservation in Arizona, Biden stated, "I apologize on behalf of the United States of America for our actions."

The incidents that unfolded in these government-sanctioned educational facilities for indigenous children are considered some of the most disheartening chapters in American history. "The scars inflicted in these establishments continue to cast a shadow over our conscience to this day," Biden had previously expressed in a post.

During the early 19th century until the 1970s, tens of thousands of children of Native American descent were forcefully separated from their families and transferred to government-operated educational facilities for 'cultural restructuring'. These children often suffered humiliating physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse. Reports reveal that at least 973 children fell victim to these abuses within these institutions.

"More than words can convey"

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the inaugural Native American cabinet member, deemed Biden's apology as historically significant. "This apology carries a weight beyond what words can convey," Haaland expressed. "This unfortunate chapter in our history was ignored for decades in conventional textbooks." Her family too experienced the impact of these actions.

The White House attributed Biden's apology to the necessity of educating the entire American populace with our comprehensive history, including the difficult periods. They emphasized the importance of learning from this past to ensure history does not repeat itself.

President Biden's visit to Arizona precedes the presidential elections by just over a week, during which Vice President Kamala Harris will face off against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Arizona, located in the Southwestern United States, is one of the most contentious states in the election and boasts one of the largest indigenous populations in the nation. In the 2020 elections, Biden emerged victorious in Arizona against Trump by a slim margin.

Given the context, here are the two sentences that contain the phrase 'The US presidential election of 2024':

President Biden's apology to the indigenous communities is a significant discussion point as the US presidential election of 2024 approaches, with Vice President Kamala Harris facing off against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The President's visit to Arizona, a contentious state in the upcoming US presidential election of 2024, is seen as a strategic move that highlights his commitment to indigenous rights.

Read also: