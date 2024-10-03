Biden engages in talks with Israel concerning Iran's retaliation strategy

In a high-stress scenario, the United States administration is engaged in dialogue with Israel concerning possible strikes on Iran's petroleum infrastructure. President Biden confirmed the negotiations, stressing the significance of proportionality. As a result, oil prices escalated.

President Joe Biden admitted that the U.S. government is engaging in discussions with Israel regarding potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities. When questioned about his stance on Israeli attacks on Iranian oil facilities, Biden responded, "We're engrossed in those chats." He paused before adding, "I believe that would be a tad ... uncertain."

Oil prices spiraled upward in the wake of these statements. The global benchmark Brent crude increased by four percent in the markets, while U.S. crude oil WTI climbed by five percent. Earlier, Biden had expressed his belief that Israel's reaction to Iran's rocket attack would not materialize promptly.

Iran initiated a significant rocket attack on Israel on Tuesday evening, marking the second such assault in six months. Most of the launched missiles were successfully intercepted. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged retaliation. "Whoever assaults us, we will strike back," Netanyahu declared. In addition, military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced "repercussions": "We have plans, and we will act when and where we see fit."

Rumors are circulating about potential strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. When asked if he would endorse such actions by Israel, U.S. President Biden said on Wednesday: "The answer is no. We will confer with the Israelis about their course of action." All G7 nations concur that Israel possesses the right to retaliate against Iran's attack. "But the response should be proportionate," said Biden.

Meanwhile, the conflicts between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon persist. Today, Thursday, the Israeli army declared the elimination of 15 Hezbollah fighters in an air strike on the village of Bint Jubail in southern Lebanon. The targeted building reportedly housed weaponry.

