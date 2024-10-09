Biden engaged in a straight-forward, thirty-minute discussion with Netanyahu, according to the White House communique.

Following their chat, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared some insights, indicating a follow-up detailed report later in the day.

She depicted the dialogue as an expansion of the ongoing discourse between U.S. and Israeli officials concerning Israel's approach to the Iranian assault, which Biden has emphasized should be proportionate.

However, Jean-Pierre kept the specifics of the call under wraps, as it took place in the morning hours. Vice President Kamala Harris participated, connecting from New York via a secure line.

When queried by CNN earlier in the day, Harris declined to divulge details, stressing the conversation's classified nature. Yet, she acknowledged its significance, marking the first interaction between Biden and Netanyahu since August 21.

"It was a significant call," Harris stated.

American authorities have been pushing for a restrained Israeli response to Iran, with the area teetering on the brink of a potential escalation. The president has voiced his opposition to strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and advised against an attack on Iranian oil reserves.

However, the weight of Biden's guidance in this matter remains unclear. U.S. officials have expressed reservations about Netanyahu's responsiveness to Biden's counsel.

Despite this, Biden felt it essential to engage with Netanyahu prior to Israel's subsequent moves, viewing it as crucial to express his position directly.

The extended silence between the two leaders mirrors a deteriorating rapport that has developed over the past year. Biden has expressed disappointment with Netanyahu's perceived disregard for his advice and public rejection of his attempts to cool tensions in the region.

Biden has reportedly vented his frustration in past conversations, even resorting to using Colorful language to describe his Israeli counterpart, as per recent reports by Washington journalist Bob Woodward.

The White House has chosen to remain silent on these allegations. However, they have maintained that a functional relationship exists between the two leaders.

"The President and the Prime Minister have a long-standing history and their conversations have always been straightforward and fruitful, and this 30-minute discussion they had today was also straightforward and highly effective," Jean-Pierre concluded.

The discussion between Biden and Netanyahu delved into the political terrain of Israel's approach to the Iranian conflict, aligning with Biden's belief in a proportionate response.

Given the sensitive nature of the call, American politics and diplomacy increasingly focus on the effectiveness of Biden's guidance towards Israel's policy decisions.

Read also: