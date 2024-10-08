Biden Delays Journey to Germany

Biden's visit to Germany gets pushed back due to an impending hurricane. The hurricane, named Milton, is heading towards Florida, forcing a delay in Biden's trip set for Thursday. Not only that, his trip to Angola is also pushed back. The White House confirmed the postponement, citing the approaching storm. The German government was informed of the cancellation, and Biden was supposed to touch down in Germany on Thursday night. However, Federal President Steinmeier was to welcome him with military ceremonies at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin the next day at 6 PM. A grand banquet was scheduled for Biden at noon on Friday, where he was to be honored with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit for his contributions to German-American relations and the transatlantic partnership. Biden is the first U.S. president since George H.W. Bush (1989-1993) to receive this award. On Saturday, Biden was set to join a quad gathering in Berlin with Chancellor Scholz, French President Macron, and British PM Starmer. After the meeting in Berlin, they were to head to the US airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, to attend discussions with the Ukraine Contact Group. The meeting, led by heads of state and government, was expected to focus on additional military aid for Kyiv and was supposed to include Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Despite the postponement, Biden's visit to Germany is still planned at a later date. Germany remains an important destination for Biden's international engagements, showcasing the enduring transatlantic partnership.

