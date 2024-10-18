Biden commends Scholz's direction in Ukraine strategy

Following his meeting with Federal President Steinmeier, Joe Biden was welcomed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the German Chancellery. During this encounter, Biden highly commended Germany, referring to it as the "most intimate and crucial" ally of the United States. He commended Germany's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia, its fight against antisemitism, and its stance towards Iran. Addressing Chancellor Scholz, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "I appreciate your friendship."

Biden and Scholz both reaffirmed their commitment to backing Ukraine in their short statements before their discussion. Scholz stated, "We will stand by Ukraine's side for however long it's necessary." He further added, "Putin has misjudged the situation; he cannot afford to sit this war out."

During their conversation, Biden praised Scholz for his resolve to adapt German foreign policy to the current circumstances and for unwaveringly supporting Ukraine. Biden emphasized, "America and Germany are the top two supporters of Ukraine." With Ukraine bracing for a harsh winter, the allies must swiftly maintain their efforts and assistance.

However, the duo did not delve into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." Zelenskyy's key demands, such as an unconditional NATO invitation and war on Russian territory, along with extensive Western weaponry, are met with resistance from both parties. Scholz had left no room for doubt about his position during the EU summit in Brussels only a day prior.

Aiming for a truce

In his dialogue with Biden, Scholz stressed that NATO should not be embroiled in the conflict. "Our stance is unequivocal: We aim to support Ukraine as powerfully as feasible, while ensuring that NATO does not become a participant in the war, thereby avoiding an escalation into a larger disaster," he said. "This responsibility weighs heavily on us, and nobody can relieve us of it."

The Middle East issue took center stage during Bergman and Scholz's meeting, following Israel's announcement that Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar had been killed in the Gaza Strip the previous day. Biden urged to seize this opportunity to pursue a path towards peace and a brighter future in Gaza.

Scholz also mentioned that with the demise of al-Sinwar, "hopefully, a chance for a truce in Gaza, an agreement on the liberation of Hamas captives" has arisen. However, whether the hopes for de-escalation after months of conflict with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, allied with Hamas, will materialize remains to be seen.

