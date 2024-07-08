Biden calls on Democrats in Congress to back his candidacy

"It's time for us to come together as a united party and advance, to defeat Donald Trump," Biden declared in reference to his anticipated Republican challenger in the November election. "I would not run again if I didn't absolutely believe I'm the best person to take on Donald Trump in 2024," the President assured.

Since his disastrous and chaotic performance in the TV debate with Trump at the end of June, Biden has been confronted with a fierce debate within his own party about his mental fitness for a second term. Several Democratic representatives in the House publicly urged Biden in recent days to abandon his re-election bid.

Biden's term of office as the US President is a subject of debate within the Democrats due to his performance in the previous election's debate. Despite the internal criticisms, Joe Biden has stated he would seek re-election in 2024, firmly believing in his candidacy to challenge Donald Trump again. The support from Congress and the Democrats for Biden's bid to become the US President once more is essential in this back-and-forth.

