Biden calls in on US breakfast television

Recently, there have been increasing calls within US President Biden's party for him to make way for a new candidate in the race for the White House. The Democrat went on the offensive at the beginning of the week.

 and Lauren Adams
2 min read
US election campaign - Biden calls in on US breakfast television

In an unusual step, Joe Biden called into US morning television to refute calls for his withdrawal from the race for the White House. "I beat him the last time. I will beat him this time," a fiery US President said during the live-broadcasted morning program on MSNBC about Donald Trump.

Biden described his disastrous TV debate performance against the Republican challenger in late June as a "terrible night," one of which he had had few in his career. "I really regret that it happened," he said to doubters within his party demanding an alternative presidential candidate. "Bring it on... Challenge me at the convention!"

It was noteworthy that Biden chose to engage in an offensive live television appearance. Former President Trump had regularly made similar calls during his tenure to the right-conservative Fox News. MSNBC is considered favorable to Democrats.

Beforehand, Biden had expressed similar sentiments in a letter to Democratic congressmembers, which was leaked to US media and whose existence Biden confirmed during the TV call. The two-page document was also available to CNN and the "New York Times."

In the letter, the US President wrote that he had conducted extensive talks with party leaders, elected officials, voters, and voters in the past few days. "I have listened to the concerns of the people - their genuine fears and concerns about what is at stake in this election. I am not oblivious to them," he noted. However, he would not withdraw if he was not absolutely convinced he was the best candidate to beat Trump.

In the Democratic primaries, millions of women and men had cast their votes, Biden added. This should be acknowledged: "Let's just say the process means nothing? That voters have no say? I refuse to do that."

