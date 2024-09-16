Biden assumes prominent role as Harris's key backer during their separate campaign endeavors

In the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which is essential for Harris, Biden spoke at a meeting in Philadelphia organized by leaders of historically Black universities. For the fourth time in a week, Biden commenced his speech by acknowledging Harris, his previous running mate who is now the headliner.

"Let me be straightforward," Biden addressed the audience, which cheered in agreement. "I've got a soft spot for Kamala!"

On the other hand, Harris interacted with a significant Democratic demographic behind closed doors: labor unions. The vice president held a private discussion with ordinary union members from the prestigious Teamsters union, who were yet to officially endorse a candidate, pending more details on each candidate's policies regarding organized labor.

The tactical strategy employed by Harris and Biden, according to their aides, is deliberate.

"We've got to play both defense and offense," a Harris aide told CNN.

Harris is attempting to maintain a delicate equilibrium. She wants to embrace the popular policies from the Biden era while also emphasizing her role in bringing fresh leadership to the scene, as her predecessor's approval ratings have been negative throughout his tenure. On the campaign trail and in debates, she now highlights her distinct policy agenda, separating herself from the current administration.

Since Harris ascended to the top of the ticket, Biden and Harris have shared an official platform at least four times. However, they have shared a campaign stage only once, and this may become a rarity moving forward. On Labor Day, they appeared together at a Pittsburgh union hall for a lively rally focusing on working-class issues.

While the crowd showed appreciation for both, the limelight seemed to favor Biden more. Cheers of "Thanks, Joe" echoed throughout his speech. Despite equal speaking time, Biden spoke for 10 minutes longer. Additionally, Biden's motorcade and plane departed before Harris', following typical protocol for the president.

By avoiding such awkward interactions, dividing roles also has advantages. They can cover a broader area, and they can accommodate more attendees. Harris can fill ten-thousand-seat arenas, while Biden's events are generally smaller. For instance, in Pittsburgh, where they shared a stage, the event reached its maximum capacity of 600 people.

There were moments, however, where the gap between Biden and Harris became apparent. One such instance was the debate where Trump attacked Harris, saying, "She's trying to distance herself from Biden. 'I don't know the guy,' she says. She's Biden."

Harris retorted in a manner that had impact beyond her Republican opponent.

"I'm not Joe Biden, neither am I Donald Trump. What I offer is a new generation of leadership for our country," she stated.

Biden hasn't shown any resentment over Harris' actions, which many saw as a notable failure in his own debate against Trump. Even when Harris surpassed his performance in the debate, Biden expressed nothing but pride in her performance, identifying it as another achievement for him.

By handing over the Democratic ticket to Harris, Biden has gained more freedom in other aspects of his life. He watched the debate from his room at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, attending his granddaughter's birthday party at an Upper East Side Italian restaurant – a luxury he wouldn't have enjoyed if he was still the nominee.

A day later, while commemorating 9/11 at a Pennsylvania firehouse, he humorously wore a "Trump 2024" hat offered by a supporter of the former president. This situation had a different impact than it would have if Trump was his rival again.

At the firehouse interaction, the Trump supporter called Biden an "old fart," but the moment now seemed lighthearted given that Biden's age no longer dominates the campaign conversation.

Numerous politicians from the past have adopted this strategy of splitting up on the campaign trail. In 2000, Vice President Gore sought distance from scandal-ridden President Clinton as he ran against George W. Bush. And in 2020, Biden and former President Obama did not appear together until the final weeks of the race.

Aides echo that Biden can still contribute significantly to Pennsylvania's vote, and he has discussed a tour of the state with its governor.

Biden is likely to be one of several high-profile surrogates for the Harris campaign in the lead-up to the election. Notably, Obama and his wife, Michelle, along with Bill and Hillary Clinton, are also expected to campaign for Harris before Election Day.

Integrating Biden with the roster of other prominent Democratic figures will be a delicate task, an insider admitted, but one the campaign is excited about pursuing.

And Biden remains committed to promoting unconsciously.

Speaking at the White House's Black Excellence Brunch on Friday, Biden conveyed his enthusiasm openly, referencing the possibility of Harris becoming the first female Black president.

"Kamala wasn't able to make it today, she's currently on a trip," Biden shared with the gathering on the White House South Lawn. "She's continually by our side. We'll consistently have her back."

In the realm of campaign strategy, Biden's aide acknowledged, "We've got to play both defense and offense." This statement underscores the importance of politics in their approach.

Moreover, during her private discussions with labor unions, Harris emphasized her role in promoting policies that benefit organized labor, demonstrating her commitment to advocating for certain political causes.

