Biden asserts that Trump embodies fascist characteristics, White House discloses.

The statements from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emerged following a sequence of articles indicating that Trump's ex-chief of staff, retired Marine General John Kelly, perceived Trump as fitting into the broader definition of a fascist and yearned for the type of generals akin to those serving under Hitler.

When inquired about whether the White House concurs with Kelly's reported stance towards Trump, Jean-Pierre delved into an extensive discussion on the January 6, 2021, US Capitol assault before ultimately confirming their agreement.

"Listen, you've heard this president repeatedly warn against threats to democracy, and he's openly admitted to envisioning himself as a dictator from Day 1. This isn't us; this is him," she remarked.

Jean-Pierre was alluding to a Fox News town hall where Trump participated late last year. During this event, Sean Hannity attempted to offer Trump an opportunity to assure the public that he wouldn't misuse the power of the office if re-elected, but Trump countered: "Except for Day 1. I intend to shut down the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill."

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre further substantiated her claims by stating, "Indeed, the vice president also acknowledged this determination. Yes, we do."

Subsequently, when directly asked if Biden considers Trump a fascist, Jean-Pierre responded, "Well, yes... the former president has publicly declared that he would govern as a dictator from the get-go. We simply cannot disregard that."

Throughout his campaign, Biden has framed this election as a battle between the future of American democracy and its potential dismantling. Jean-Pierre's statement on Wednesday represents one of the most denunciatory comments regarding Trump that has emerged from the White House briefing room during Biden's tenure.

Additionally, as Biden's term nears its conclusion, there's a growing sense that the White House feels less restrained, which is exemplified by these increasingly critical statements. Before dropping out of the race in July, Biden had included appealing to moderate Republicans as a cornerstone of his re-election strategy. However, he maintained a more subtle approach in condemning Trump as a 'threat to democracy,' and he hadn't been as straightforward as Jean-Pierre's recent remarks beforehand. Back then, Biden went as far as saying that "semi-fascism" underpins the MAGA ideology.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been forthright about her apprehensions surrounding a second Trump presidency. Recently, she agreed with Charlamagne Tha God that Trump is "about fascism."

In light of these revelations, the politics surrounding Trump's actions and beliefs have become a prominent topic of discussion. The White House's stance on this matter is clear, as Jean-Pierre directly labeled Trump's intentions as wanting to govern as a dictator.

Read also: