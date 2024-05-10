Biden asserts that the economy is performing well, yet believes polls don't convey the entire picture.

"Biden Claims Economic Turnaround Amid Negative Polls," Biden told CNN's Erin Burnett in Racine, Wisconsin, while promoting new economic investments that could lead to thousands of new jobs.

Addressing the question of whether he has enough time before the elections to improve his stand on the US economy, he highlighted the surveys showing many Americans have a favourable view of their own economic situations, despite a negative national outlook.

"The polling data has been inaccurate all along," Biden stated, voicing doubts over the effectiveness of phone surveys.

He further boasted of his job creation accomplishments after the Covid-19 pandemic as evidence of a significant improvement in the situation for US workers.

"We've seen job creation. People can find good-paying jobs. And let me reiterate - we have the strongest economy in the world," he added.

However, he admitted that there were legitimate reasons for Americans to worry, such as rising costs of goods and housing.

"The combination of inflation, the cost of inflation, all those things, that's really worrisome to people, with good reason," he said.

"That's why I'm working extremely hard to reduce rental costs and increase the supply of homes," he continued.

In the past year, Biden has focused on promoting his economic successes, including investments made possible by the infrastructure and manufacturing legislation. This includes a Wisconsin site where Trump once hyped an investment by Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn - which ultimately failed.

However, surveys show voters giving Biden very little credit for his economic record. According to CNN's latest poll, Biden's approval ratings on the economy and inflation are severely negative, with economic concerns being more vital to voters than they were in both previous presidential elections.

Biden claimed on Wednesday that "no president has had the run we've had in terms of job creation and lowering inflation."

"It was 9% when I took office. 9%. But, yes, people have reasons to worry. Ordinary people," he said.

Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, while it was 1.4% in January 2021 when Biden took office.

He also highlighted his efforts to curb excess fees, such as bank account and credit card charges, which the White House asserts will reduce Americans' expenses.

"Charging $30 for bounced checks? I changed that - now it can't exceed eight dollars. Late credit card payments? $35? It's about time we tackled corporate greed," Biden said.

