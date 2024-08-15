Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsBiden

Biden and Harris announce "historic" price cuts for drugs

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Biden and Harris announce 'historic' lowering of drug prices
Biden and Harris announce 'historic' lowering of drug prices

Biden and Harris announce "historic" price cuts for drugs

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have announced a "historic" reduction in the prices of ten medications for seniors. The agreement with pharmaceutical companies will save seniors in the U.S. alone $1.5 billion (around €1.4 billion) in 2026 and the government-run Medicare system $6 billion, according to a statement from the White House.

The price reduction will apply to medications for diabetes, heart failure, and blood thinners. In the U.S., medication prices are typically higher than in other industrialized countries due to the lack of price control regulations. Even with health insurance, patients often have to pay significant out-of-pocket costs.

Biden and Harris announced the relief just before their first joint campaign appearance on Thursday in Washington, D.C., which will also focus on curbing inflation, a central issue in the U.S. election. Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has blamed the Biden administration for sharply increased living costs.

Biden's announcement of the historic medication price reductions for seniors was made prior to his joint campaign appearance with Vice President Harris in Washington, D.C. Trump, the former president and Republican presidential candidate, has criticized the Biden administration for the perceived increase in living costs.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public