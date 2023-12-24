Biden again calls on Netanyahu to protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip

Biden had previously told journalists that he had had a long "private conversation" with Netanyahu. When asked, the US President said that he had not called on the Israeli head of government for a ceasefire.

In a resolution on the Gaza war on Friday, the UN Security Council called for the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale". A direct call for a ceasefire is missing from the text, which had been the subject of intense negotiations for days. Instead, the resolution merely states that conditions must be created "with all urgency" to enable "a sustainable cessation of hostilities".

Thirteen of the 15 member states of the most powerful UN body voted in favor of the resolution. The veto states USA - an important ally of Israel - and Russia abstained. Israel continued its massive attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip even after the UN Security Council resolution.

The war was triggered by Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7. Hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, had infiltrated Israeli towns and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,250 people have been killed so far

Source: www.stern.de