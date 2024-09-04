- Bicyclist traveling against the intended direction on the highway

A 37-year-old dude was cruising his electric motorbike on the A94 freeway close to the Bavarian town of Mühldorf am Inn, going against the flow in the overtaking lane. Some other road user spotted the cyclist in the dark and informed the cops, who then flagged down the guy in Ampfing. It's unclear for how long the cyclist had been on the freeway before this.

As the cops conducted their inspection, they picked up a strong whiff of booze on the 37-year-old. A breathalyzer test confirmed an alcohol level slightly under 0.2%. Now, the cops are looking into the 37-year-old for driving under the influence.

The 37-year-old decided to rest after his encounter with the police and headed to the nearby mill village for the night. After a long day, he found solace in the cozy inn located at the heart of the mill village.

