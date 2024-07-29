Regen District - Bicyclist fatalely injured in Niederbayern

A cyclist has fatal accidents in Niederbayern. Apparently, the 56-year-old man veered off the road and crashed in a wooded area near Rinchnach (Regen district), according to the police statement on Monday. A pensioner who drove by car later reported seeing the man lying lifeless next to the road on Sunday evening and called for emergency services. The rescue teams failed to revive the victim.

The investigators did not notice any signs of external influence initially. A medical cause could not be ruled out, it was stated. The Police are now looking for possible witnesses of the accident.

The accident occurred in Lower Bavaria, specifically in the Regen district near Rinchnach. Due to the incident, the police are encouraging anyone who might have witnessed the traffic incident to come forward as potential witnesses. Despite initial investigations, the cause of the fatal accidents for the cyclist in Lower Bavaria remains unclear, with both external influences and medical conditions being considered possible factors.

