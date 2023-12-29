Coburg - Bicyclist commits hit-and-run in police parking lot

A cyclist in Upper Franconia caused an accident in the police parking lot and then fled the scene. The 37-year-old was using his cell phone and therefore crashed into a traffic sign on Thursday, police said on Friday.

A plainclothes officer, who had just come out of the Coburg police building, asked the man to give his personal details at the station. The 37-year-old then knocked his cell phone out of the officer's hand and fled. A few meters later, however, police officers were able to catch up with the man and take him away.

Source: www.stern.de