Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb is set to transition into a role in international humanitarian aid.

A few years back, Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb parted ways from the DFB with a wave of criticism, now she's stepping into a new role as a development facilitator. The ex-German referee is taking up a key position at FIFA and aims to influence various aspects.

Previously, Steinhaus-Webb held the ultimate authority on the field, but now, this renowned former top referee in football will steer the course at FIFA in her domain. The previous Bundesliga referee intends to push and mold the progress of female referees as the head of the women's department of the "Referees Subdivision".

In her own words, "I wish to play a part in the constant elevation of female referees." Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, commended the 45-year-old for her "exceptional background as a trailblazer in football" and her "thorough comprehension of the current obstacles faced by female referees." Collina believes that with Steinhaus-Webb's assistance, we can prepare the coming generation of elite female match officials.

This move to FIFA represents the next phase in Steinhaus-Webb's career. Originally from Lower Saxony, she became the first woman to join the Bundesliga referees in 2017 and later oversaw men's games internationally. From 2009 to 2019, she refereed multiple matches at three women's World Cup and European Championship tournaments. She also officiated the women's Olympic final in London in 2012 and a record 23 games in the German top tier.

Her last appearance as a referee was in the autumn of 2020, when she officiated the Supercup match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Following her retirement from active refereeing, she shifted to video assistants.

Three years ago, Steinhaus-Webb joined the English referees' association, and her departure from the DFB, which she last represented as a video assistant at the Olympic final in Tokyo in 2021, was not without a stir. But that episode is now history, and fresh challenges await.

