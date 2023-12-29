Youtuber - Bibi delights fans on Instagram: "We miss you"

With a comment under an Instagram post, YouTube star Bianca "Bibi" Claßen has caused a stir among her fans after a long online silence. Claßen sent her congratulations on the new website on the profile of life coach Timothy Hill on Thursday: "I'm so happy for you! Here's to you inspiring people as much as you do me every day," wrote Claßen.

The reactions followed promptly: "You're alive?" wrote one user. "We miss you", another. And a third: "Bibi please come back".

Bianca and her husband Julian "Julienco" Claßen were considered Germany's most successful Youtuber couple with more than nine million followers between them. The childhood friends from Cologne got married in September 2018. One month later, their first son was born. Their second child was born at the end of March 2020. In May 2022, the two announced their separation. After that, Bibi went quiet. The last post on her Instagram profile is from May 1, 2022, the caption was changed on Thursday.

Source: www.stern.de