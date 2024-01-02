Winter sports - Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof not at risk despite rain

Despite the forecast of continuous rain, the Biathlon World Cup from Thursday to Sunday in Oberhof is not at risk. On Tuesday, the organizers announced that, as things stand, all competitions can be held as planned. However, adjustments have been made to the training in order to protect the tracks at Grenzadler. The cross-country training on Tuesday took place on a shortened course, the shooting range was closed. Further training options were offered to the athletes in the indoor ski hall and the indoor shooting range.

The tracks in the Arena am Rennsteig were already occupied between the Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve. "That was the right decision because the surface is now much more robust and should withstand the precipitation," explained Heiko Krause, Technical Director of the sports facilities at the Thuringian Winter Sports Center. The surface is currently between 30 and 60 centimetres thick. The final preparation is carried out in close coordination with the International Biathlon Union (IBU). "We are doing everything we can to create good conditions for the athletes," said Krause. There are snow reserves available for any necessary additional events.

"We are in close consultation with the IBU, are keeping a close eye on the weather and are deciding on possible adjustments from day to day," said Bernd Wernicke, head of the organizing committee, after inspecting the course with race director Borut Nunar. In view of the weather conditions, the status quo was judged to be good.

News on the organizer side

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de