Rostock Regional Court - BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down by the Rostock district court a year ago, the Rostock court announced on Thursday.

At the time, the criminal chamber had found that the convicted man, as a member of a gang, had stolen high-value motorhomes and vans in Germany in at least 16 cases from July 2021 to the end of October 2021 at the latest and taken them to Poland to make money with them. In two further cases, it was only attempted. According to the information provided, the crimes resulted in a total loss of at least over 580,000 euros, and the convicted man was ordered to forfeit this amount.

At the time, it was the second verdict in connection with the series of thefts from 2021. Shortly before, an accomplice of the man had already been sentenced to six and a half years in prison by the court. This sentence has now also become final, a court spokesperson said.

The two men from Poland had been charged with a total of 20 mobile home thefts. The trial had been split due to illness. The stolen vehicles, which were taken to Eastern Europe, were worth around 800,000 euros. Most of the crime scenes were located in the Stralsund and Greifswald regions, but also in Schleswig-Holstein. The duo was caught by the police in October 2021 on the Autobahn 20 between Lübeck and Rostock as the men drove east in a stolen motorhome.

Source: www.stern.de