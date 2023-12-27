Basketball Bundesliga - BG Göttingen wins basement duel after overtime

BG Göttingen has won the basement duel in Heidelberg in the German Basketball League and thus avoided dropping into a relegation place. The club from Lower Saxony won 113:109 after overtime on Wednesday evening at the penultimate team in the table. They had previously lost eight of their previous nine Bundesliga games. The top scorer in Heidelberg was the US professional Bodie Hume with 24 points.

After a good start, Göttingen trailed 60:70 shortly before the end of the third quarter. However, they turned the deficit into a 72:70 lead in less than two minutes.

BG forward Hume was awarded two free throws with three seconds left in regulation time (75:76), but only converted one of them. The game therefore went into overtime. Göttingen was the better team there.

Source: www.stern.de